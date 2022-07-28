Home Business Wire Symbotic Announces Date for Reporting Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Symbotic Announces Date for Reporting Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

WILMINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Symbotic Inc. (Nasdaq: SYM), a leader in A.I.-enabled robotics technology for the supply chain, today announced it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Monday, August 1, 2022. The press release will also be available on the Symbotic Investor Relations website: www.ir.symbotic.com. The press release will be followed by a webcast hosted by Symbotic senior management at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same date.

Members of the public who would like to listen to the live webcast should register at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/go/Symbotic-Q3-2022 for a personal access code. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the Symbotic Investor Relations website: www.ir.symbotic.com.

Please direct any questions regarding obtaining access to the webcast to Symbotic Investor Relations, via e-mail, at ir@symbotic.com.

ABOUT SYMBOTIC

Symbotic is an automation technology leader reimagining the supply chain with its end-to-end, A.I.-powered robotic and software platform. Symbotic reinvents the warehouse as a strategic asset for the world’s largest retail, wholesale, and food & beverage companies. Applying next-generation technology, high-density storage and machine learning to solve today’s complex distribution challenges, Symbotic enables companies to move goods with unmatched speed, agility, accuracy and efficiency. As the backbone of commerce Symbotic transforms the flow of goods and the economics of the supply chain for its customers. For more information, visit www.symbotic.com.

