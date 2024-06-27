Sylvia Hendron Joins Voltera as First Chief Development Officer

Industry veteran brings over 25 years of sustainable engineering and alternative energy project construction expertise to Voltera’s ZEV infrastructure business.

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Voltera, a leading developer, owner, and operator of charging infrastructure for electric vehicle (EV) fleets, announced that Sylvia Hendron will be the company’s first Chief Development Officer. In this role, Hendron will oversee Voltera’s strategic growth initiatives and end-to-end development efforts, including site acquisition, design and engineering, permitting and stakeholder engagement, and construction, as the company expands its portfolio of charging sites for EV fleets across North America.





With more than 25 years of experience developing, building, operating, and managing critical infrastructure projects, Hendron is a highly valuable addition to Voltera’s leadership team. Her expertise spans civil, environmental, hospitality, and renewable energy industries. Before joining Voltera, she served as the Chief Development Officer at Bioenergy Devco, a leading global developer, owner and operator of anaerobic digestion facilities that turn food waste into renewable energy.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sylvia to the Voltera leadership team,” said Matt Horton, CEO of Voltera. “Her extensive background in engineering, construction, and project management for major energy infrastructure projects will be invaluable as we work to rapidly scale transportation electrification.”

“I am excited to join Voltera as Chief Development Officer during this critical time of growth and momentum as Voltera expands into new regions of North America. I envision a future where Voltera continues to lead the industry, fostering a culture of innovation, creativity and collaboration that drives transformative solutions for EV charging infrastructure,” said Sylvia Hendron, Chief Development Officer of Voltera.

“With her rich experience in developing critical infrastructure projects across multiple industries, Sylvia brings valuable perspectives to Voltera and will help make zero-emission transportation a reality,” said Erwin Thomson, Partner at EQT.

Hendron’s previous mobility-sector experience includes 10+ years of developing and deploying renewable natural gas (RNG) fueling facilities for light and heavy-duty fleets. Her expertise will be instrumental in advancing Voltera’s mission to scale EV fleet adoption by delivering access to power in strategic locations.

About Voltera

Voltera develops, owns, and operates strategically located, fit-for-purpose charging facilities to enable EV deployment and operation at scale. With equity backing from EQT and plans to invest billions in capital, alongside a team with deep experience deploying charging assets, proven critical infrastructure expertise, and key strategic partners, Voltera is uniquely positioned to help solve the EV infrastructure challenge and scale zero-emission transportation. For more information, visit volterapower.com.

