Sycurio Appoints Greg Armor as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Global Expansion and Capitalize on Digital Transformation

GUILDFORD, England & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sycurio™, the leading provider of seamless and secure multi-channel payment experiences for contact centers, today announced the appointment of Greg Armor as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With a proven track record of driving revenue growth and expanding global market share, Armor will lead all revenue-generating strategies and initiatives, propelling Sycurio’s global expansion plans.





“We are delighted to welcome Greg to Sycurio,” said Denise Parker, CEO of Sycurio. “His industry expertise, strategic vision, deep channel experience, and leadership capabilities make him the perfect fit for this crucial role. His skillset aligns perfectly with our growth strategy, and his background complements our leadership team as we prioritize international success; strengthening customer and partner relationships across Europe and North America.”

With over 25 years of experience building global sales organizations in the enterprise software market, Greg joins Sycurio from Appdome, where he served as CRO. Prior to that, he was Executive Vice President at Gryphon.ai and has held senior leadership roles at Bitsight Technologies, Tangoe, and Avaya.

“Sycurio’s commitment to innovating digital payments and responding to the rapid shift towards omnichannel experiences underscores its industry leadership. Its customer-centric culture and strong partner network create a solid foundation for effective channel and sales strategies to penetrate and better serve the enterprise market as they embrace digital innovation,” said Greg Armor, Chief Revenue Officer. “I am excited to be part of this surge in digital transformation and the evolution in both voice and digital payments. I look forward to working with the team to drive continuous growth during this pivotal period of change.”

About Sycurio™

Sycurio is a leading provider of flexible cloud-based solutions and services that help organizations transform CX and simplify how they manage regulatory compliance and payment security. Its innovative solutions enable organizations to safeguard every customer interaction, in every channel, while delivering a standout customer experience that builds consumer trust and loyalty. Sycurio’s patented data capture methods ensure that sensitive information, including payment card, bank details, and personally identifiable information (PII), such as social security numbers, can be processed in a manner that protects against the risk of fraud and ensures compliance with industry regulations such as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).

Founded in 2009, as Semafone, the company now supports customers in 50+ countries on five continents. Sycurio is vertically agnostic and has an extensive customer base including many large multinational companies.

Livingbridge is a major investor in Sycurio.

To learn more, visit www.sycurio.com.

