SXSW: Film.io Announces Public Launch With $30K Collaboration Grant to Empower Independent Filmmakers & Democratize the Film Industry

Following the success of its initial debut at the Sundance Film Festival, Film.io is taking an axe to Hollywood’s barrier to entry by incorporating blockchain technology to democratize the television and filmmaking process. Through Film.io’s community-based Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), Web3 creators can submit their independent projects – whether a documentary, feature film, or animated short – which are then voted on by the platform’s users. Leveraging Film.io’s native governance and utility $FAN Token, fans can engage with filmmakers by voting for and reviewing the projects they want to greenlight – entirely independent of traditional centralized control. This not only enhances a project’s visibility and viability but also helps investors identify market-validated projects with pre-established audiences.

Film.io also revolutionizes IP protection through the platform’s proprietary VaultLock® technology, which enables ​​authors, musicians, moviemakers, and other content creators to control what people can and cannot do with their content. Creators’ project IP is fortified on an immutable, on-chain, public record and displayed as a QR code.

“Everyone is so excited to finally launch the Film.io platform and begin helping creators to craft their stories in collaboration with fans who love and support them,” said Film.io Co-Creator, Bryan Hertz. “No project should die just because a creator doesn’t have the necessary connections or funding from the Hollywood elite, and our hope is that Film.io will be an important step in transforming the entertainment industry at large.”

In addition to announcing its public launch, Film.io will host the SXSW Film & TV Opening Party on March 8, 2024, at 10:00 pm CT. Open to only Film and Platinum badge holders, this event will be the epicenter for creative minds, filmmakers, and industry insiders on the festival’s first night. Film.io will also host the Official SXSW Filmmakers Lounge at the Royal Sonesta where fans and creators can share their stories and enter the Film.io $30K Collaboration Grant.* This year’s festival will showcase movies starring some of the past year’s most popular actors, including Sydney Sweeney, Ryan Gosling, Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway, and Nicholas Cage.

Participants can sign up, submit, and review proposals at http://film.io.*

*Terms and conditions apply.

