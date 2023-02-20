SwRI celebrates 75th Annual Meeting

17 community leaders introduced as new Advisory Trustees

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AdvisoryTrustees–Southwest Research Institute’s Advisory Trustees, Board of Directors and special guests gathered at SwRI’s main campus in San Antonio to mark the Institute’s 75th Annual Meeting, featuring technical presentations highlighting several innovative research and development programs under way.

“Last year marked the Institute’s 75th anniversary, and the Institute continues to be a strong and vibrant organization,” said SwRI President and CEO Adam L. Hamilton, P.E. “While there may be challenges in 2023, SwRI’s staff have demonstrated the ability to navigate through difficult times and continue to solve some of humankind’s most difficult technical challenges, from Deep Sea to Deep Space™ and practically everywhere in between.”

Sam G. Dawson, P.E., CEO of Pape-Dawson Engineers Inc., was reelected chair of the board for a second term. Jan Newton, retired president of AT&T Texas, was reelected vice chair of the board.

“I am honored to be reelected as chair of the Board of Directors of Southwest Research Institute,” Dawson said. “What a wonderful time to celebrate this remarkable organization where the best of the best work to solve difficult technical challenges. It is my privilege to be affiliated with SwRI and its employees who continue to innovate and carry on the mission of this great organization. The Institute is a special place.”

SwRI staff gave presentations highlighting innovations in space science, pumped thermal energy storage, industrial cybersecurity, and greenhouse gas reduction. A staff member from the Institute’s wholly owned subsidiary, Signature Science LLC, discussed ribonucleic acid (RNA) viral threats.

Hamilton introduced 17 new Advisory Trustees who will each serve a three-year term. The SwRI Board of Directors reelected Institute executive officers and approved reelection of 13 vice presidents.

SwRI reported a research volume of nearly $798 million, the highest recorded by the Institute. Also in 2022, the technical staff published 1,081 papers and gave 336 presentations. In addition, SwRI received 31 U.S. patent awards, filed 46 patent applications and submitted 39 invention disclosures.

