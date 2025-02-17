SwRI 77th Annual Meeting Showcases Advances in AI, Healthcare and Hydrogen

Presentations highlight some of SwRI’s critical research projects

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AnnualMeeting--Southwest Research Institute’s advisory trustees, board of directors and guests gathered at SwRI’s main campus in San Antonio for the Institute’s 77th Annual Meeting. The event featured technical presentations, a business meeting and a campus tour.

SwRI staff briefed attendees on research and development that will help advance the use of hydrogen in transportation, design and build the next generation of satellites for improved weather forecasting and use artificial intelligence to revolutionize healthcare. SwRI scientists and engineers are also developing new screening tools for faster and more practical detection of traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) as well as helping prevent TBIs with advanced protection systems. Briefings also discussed new methods for better prediction and treatment of osteoporosis. Following the presentations, guests were invited to tour several new building projects.

“SwRI staff members collaborate to solve some of the world’s most difficult technical challenges,” said SwRI President and CEO Adam L. Hamilton, P.E. “We are committed to advancing science and technology to improve our health and safety, protect our environment, and defend our nation.”

Jan Newton, retired president of AT&T Texas, is continuing to serve as Chair of the SwRI Board. Kim Lubel, former CEO of CST Brands Inc., is serving as Vice Chair of the SwRI Board. “I am honored to serve as the chair of the board of directors of Southwest Research Institute,” Newton said. “SwRI is experiencing a period of unprecedented growth and expansion. Our board is proud to support SwRI’s mission to benefit industry and the public through innovative science and technology. SwRI continues to invest in itself through its internal research and development program and new facilities. The future continues to appear exceptionally bright.”

Hamilton introduced two new advisory trustees: Dr. Winston Erevelles, President of St. Mary’s University; and Klaus Weiswurm, Chair of Innovation Technology Machinery. Also, Eugene Ames Jr. retired from the SwRI board of directors in 2024 and will now serve as an advisory trustee. SwRI also reported a research volume of nearly $915 million, the highest in the Institute’s history, and the board of directors re-elected Institute executive officers and vice presidents.

View the 10 SwRI accomplishments of 2024 video here. (Link: https://www.swri.org/newsroom/videos/top-10-accomplishments-of-2024). For more information, visit annualmeeting.swri.org.

