Newton, Lubel elected board of directors chair, vice chair

https://www.swri.org/press-release/swri-76th-annual-meeting-features-technical-briefings

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#76thAnnualMeeting–Southwest Research Institute’s advisory trustees, board of directors and special guests gathered at the SwRI campus in San Antonio for the Institute’s 76th Annual Meeting. The event featured presentations on six of the thousands of technical projects conducted annually and also included a presentation on capital improvements underway.

SwRI staff gave presentations highlighting efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, expanding SwRI facilities, and using robotics and conducting inspections in hazardous environments. Space scientists from SwRI’s Boulder office discussed NASA’s Lucy mission and projects to study the upcoming total eclipse, visible in San Antonio on April 8. A staff member from the Institute’s wholly owned subsidiary Signature Science LLC discussed DNA forensics.

“SwRI had a remarkable year in 2023 with a strong financial performance, and we are excited about the breadth, depth and quality of our research programs,” said President and CEO Adam L. Hamilton, P.E. “We are also looking forward to the completion of several new building and facilities initiatives that are currently underway.”

Jan Newton, retired president of AT&T Texas, was formally introduced to the Annual Meeting attendees as the 2024-2025 Chair of the SwRI Board. Kim Lubel, former CEO of CST Brands Inc., was introduced as the Vice Chair of the SwRI Board. “For the past decade, it has been my privilege to be affiliated with this esteemed organization, and I am honored to serve as the chair of the board of directors of Southwest Research Institute,” Newton said. “During my tenure, I have witnessed SwRI weather many difficult challenges and not only survive but thrive. The Institute is a special place, and our Board is dedicated to fostering the mission of this great organization.”

Hamilton introduced two new board directors, who will each serve a two-year term and 13 new advisory trustees, who will each serve a three-year term.

SwRI reported a research volume of nearly $844 million, the highest in the Institute’s history. The Institute invested more than $9.3 million in internal research funding to bolster innovation and expand technical capabilities.

Click Here to View 10 SwRI highlights of 2023.

For more information, visit https://www.swri.org/76th-annual-meeting-of-advisory-trustees-board-of-directors-of-southwest-research-institute.

Contacts

Tracey M.S. Whelan • (210) 522-2256 or twhelan@swri.org

