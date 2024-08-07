Swoop Finance and Enable Inc. Partner to Offer White-Label Financing Solutions for ISOs

LONG GROVE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#independentsalesorganizations–Swoop Finance (https://swoopfinancing.com/) and Enable (www.enablefinancing.com) announced a strategic partnership to provide white-label financing solutions for Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs). This collaboration aims to help ISOs enhance their service offerings in response to growing consumer demand for flexible payment options.





Enable’s white-label point-of-sale financing platform, now available through Swoop Finance’s partner network, allows ISOs to offer branded financing solutions to their merchant clients. This partnership addresses the increasing consumer preference for adaptable payment methods at the point of sale.

“Our white-label platform gives ISOs the ability to provide financing options under their own brand,” says Derek Barclay, CEO of Enable Inc. “By partnering with Swoop Finance, we’re expanding access to this technology, allowing more ISOs to enter the world of POS financing efficiently.”

The white-label solution offers several advantages for ISOs, including the ability to launch branded financing options without extensive infrastructure investment or the need to integrate multiple lenders. With Enable’s off the shelf technology, ISOs can quickly deploy a new profit center without any of the heavy lifting.

George Csahiouni, CEO of Swoop Finance, added: “We’re excited to introduce Enable’s white-label financing platform to our network. This collaboration gives ISOs a powerful tool to meet evolving consumer needs and stay competitive in the rapidly changing payments landscape.”

Both Enable Inc. and Swoop Finance were present at the Midwest Acquirer’s Association (MWAA) show in Chicago from July 24-25. Attendees learned the importance of embedded finance and how affordable payment options at checkout can increase merchant conversions and loyalty, which can help ISOs stand out and differentiate or bundle processing. The collaboration between Swoop and Enable addresses these trends by providing ISOs with tools to offer flexible payment options that consumers increasingly demand.

About Enable Inc.

Enable’s mission is to democratize access to point-of-sale lending. Enable’s the only company in point-of-sale financing that exclusively focuses on reseller success and the only comprehensive reseller offering including technology, sales, support, marketing and strategy consulting.

About Swoop Finance

Swoop Finance provides subscription-based financing solutions for Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs), resellers, and technology providers, enabling them to offer Point of Sale (POS) equipment and other technology to business owners without upfront costs.

Contacts

Mathryn Eversole, (312) 270-7490, mathryn@swoopfinancing.com