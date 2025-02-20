SWIVEL® Announces Promotion of Amanda Crocker to President

SAN ANTONIO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SWBC’s SWIVEL Transactions, LLC, a leading fintech company specializing in integrated solutions, today announced Amanda Crocker as the company’s new President.

A proven leader with deep experience and expertise in the payments industry and money movement technologies, Crocker joined SWIVEL in 2023 as its Chief Operations Officer. Leveraging her strong background in building teams and support strategies from the ground up, she successfully implemented data-driven operations to streamline and improve the company’s product launch capabilities and enabling customer-first experiences. Prior to joining SWIVEL, Crocker served as Global Head of Payment Operations at Meta, with Meta Financial Technologies growing to over 35 different global payment products across the family of apps with over 42 million monthly active payment users, processing roughly 700 million annual transactions during her tenure.

In her new role as President, Crocker will continue to embody and further SWIVEL’s core mission and values. She will remain focused on driving the company’s growth and success while continuing to build and encourage a culture of servant leadership by empowering her team to do their best work, creating an organization focused on customer trust.

“We are excited to announce Amanda's selection for this important role,” said Mark Hein, CEO of SWBC’s Financial Institution Group. “With her experience in the payments space, in-depth technical expertise, and proven leadership abilities, Amanda brings a wealth of knowledge and skills to her new position. She has made a quick impact on SWIVEL and SWBC in her 18 months with the company.”

A recognized paytech leader, SWIVEL helps financial institutions, K-12 education institutions, and the companies that support them, optimize and simplify their transaction processes so they can focus on what they do best. SWIVEL is consistently recognized within the industry, including being named a 2024 PayTech Awards USA winner in the category of "Top Innovation in Payments – Solutions for Banks & FIs,” a finalist in the category for “Tech of the Future," and a 2024 Finovate Awards finalist for “Best Enterprise Payments Solution.”

“I am honored to be named President at SWIVEL,” said Crocker. “I would like to thank SWBC leadership for their continued trust and support. I am excited by this opportunity and incredibly humbled by the responsibility of caring for our employees, clients, members, and communities we serve, providing them with leading-edge payments solutions to meet their evolving needs while continuing to foster a culture of trust and collaboration. SWIVEL’s expertise, energy, and commitment are unmatched, and I look forward to helping lead what comes next in its amazing journey.”

About SWIVEL

SWIVEL, an SWBC company, offers an integrated platform that simplifies the use of Apple Pay®, Debit, Credit, and ACH for payments. The platform serves over 2,000 clients, including financial institutions, K-12 education institutions, and the software companies that support them. SWIVEL integrates with existing systems to manage payments, streamline operations, and provide user engagement tools. With tailored risk management controls for each transaction, SWIVEL helps businesses maintain compliance and improve payment processes. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of SWBC, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Find more information at www.getswivel.io.

Apple Pay® is a registered trademark.

Lisa Pinto, SWBC, 210.382.1520, lpinto@swbc.com