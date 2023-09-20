Home Business Wire Switzerland's Social Commerce Surpasses US$2.57 Billion in 2023, Showcasing Robust Growth -...
Switzerland’s Social Commerce Surpasses US$2.57 Billion in 2023, Showcasing Robust Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Switzerland Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook – 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics – Q2 2023 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.


The social commerce industry in Switzerland is poised for substantial growth, with expectations of reaching US$2.57 billion in 2023 and a steady CAGR of 23.0% anticipated during 2023-2028.

By 2028, Switzerland’s social commerce Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) is projected to surge to US$7.23 billion. These insights are detailed in this comprehensive report, offering a data-centric analysis of the social commerce market in Switzerland.

Key Findings:

  • Growth Projections: Switzerland’s social commerce industry is set to grow by 25.1% annually, hitting US$2.57 billion in 2023 and continuing to expand over the forecast period.
  • CAGR Outlook: A robust CAGR of 23.0% is expected between 2023 and 2028, indicating steady and substantial growth in the social commerce sector.

Detailed Market Analysis:

This report provides an in-depth examination of the social commerce landscape in Switzerland, covering market opportunities and potential risks. With more than 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) specific to Switzerland, the report offers a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, size, forecasts, and market share statistics.

Scope of the Report:

The report covers various aspects of the social commerce industry in Switzerland, including:

  • Market size and future growth dynamics for Switzerland’s e-commerce industry.
  • Market size and future growth dynamics for Switzerland’s social commerce industry.
  • Market size and forecasts for social commerce based on retail product categories, end-use segments, devices, locations, payment methods, and platforms.
  • Insights into consumer demographics and behavior, including age, income level, and gender.

Why Invest in this Report:

This report provides valuable insights for businesses, investors, and decision-makers seeking opportunities in Switzerland’s evolving social commerce market. It enables readers to:

  • Gain an in-depth understanding of market dynamics, opportunities, and trends.
  • Identify growth segments and formulate targeted strategies.
  • Assess key market trends, drivers, and risks specific to Switzerland.

