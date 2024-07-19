Switzerland Existing & Upcoming Data Center Database 2024 – Emerging Data Center Locations are Zurich, Geneva and Lupfig – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Switzerland Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio” database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.





This database product covers the Switzerland data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 57 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 4 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Le Noirmont, Basel, Bern, Biel, Crissier, Gais, Geneva, Lausanne, Lucerne, Lupfig, Manno, Melano, Montreux, Morbio Inferiore, Satigny, Winterthur, Zug, Zurich

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2023)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing: Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

Existing data center capacity in Switzerland is over 260 MW on full build, almost 3x the current upcoming capacity in the country

Zurich, Geneva, and Lupfig dominate existing data center capacity in Switzerland

The entire upcoming data center capacity is concentrated in Zurich

Emerging data center locations are Zurich, Geneva, and Lupfig

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (57 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (ZUR1 or ZH5)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I – IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (4 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Companies Featured:

Alpine DC

AtlasEdge

Bancadati SA

BrainServe

CDROM

CKW

ColoBale

Data11

DataCenter Winterthur

Winterthur DATAWIRE

Digital Realty

Equinix

GIB-Solutions

Green Datacenter

GTT

Helveticdata (BRIOD SA Group)

HiHo

hosttech

INFOMANIAK

IWB

Lumen Technologies

Moresi

NorthC

NTS Workspace

NTT Global Data Centers

Rechenzentrum Ostschweiz AG

STACK Infrastructure (Safe Host)

SWISSCOLOCATION

Swisscom

Vantage Data Centers

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ie3jr1

