Switzerland Existing & Upcoming Data Center Database 2024 – Emerging Data Center Locations are Zurich, Geneva and Lupfig – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Switzerland Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio” database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.


This database product covers the Switzerland data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 57 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 4 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Le Noirmont, Basel, Bern, Biel, Crissier, Gais, Geneva, Lausanne, Lucerne, Lupfig, Manno, Melano, Montreux, Morbio Inferiore, Satigny, Winterthur, Zug, Zurich
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2023)
  • Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing:
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

  • Existing data center capacity in Switzerland is over 260 MW on full build, almost 3x the current upcoming capacity in the country
  • Zurich, Geneva, and Lupfig dominate existing data center capacity in Switzerland
  • The entire upcoming data center capacity is concentrated in Zurich
  • Emerging data center locations are Zurich, Geneva, and Lupfig

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (57 Facilities):

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name, i.e., (ZUR1 or ZH5)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I – IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (4 Facilities):

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

Companies Featured:

  • Alpine DC
  • AtlasEdge
  • Bancadati SA
  • BrainServe
  • CDROM
  • CKW
  • ColoBale
  • Data11
  • DataCenter Winterthur
  • DATAWIRE
  • Digital Realty
  • Equinix
  • GIB-Solutions
  • Green Datacenter
  • GTT
  • Helveticdata (BRIOD SA Group)
  • HiHo
  • hosttech
  • INFOMANIAK
  • IWB
  • Lumen Technologies
  • Moresi
  • NorthC
  • NTS Workspace
  • NTT Global Data Centers
  • Rechenzentrum Ostschweiz AG
  • STACK Infrastructure (Safe Host)
  • SWISSCOLOCATION
  • Swisscom
  • Vantage Data Centers

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ie3jr1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

