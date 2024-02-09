Switzerland Buy Now, Pay Later Market on the Rise: Payments to Grow by 14.1% this Year – Forecasts to 2029 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Home Business Wire Switzerland Buy Now, Pay Later Market on the Rise: Payments to Grow...
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook – 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics – Q1 2024 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.


The report, which dives deep into BNPL business and investment opportunities, unveils detailed KPI-based evaluations and forecasts significant growth and market dynamics through to 2029.

Key Highlights of the Report

  • The Swiss BNPL market is expected to witness a 14.1% annual increase, reaching US$3.42 billion by 2024.
  • With a steady growth forecast, the sector’s CAGR is projected at 9.4% during 2024-2029, boosting the gross merchandise value from US$3.00 billion in 2023 to US$5.38 billion by the end of the forecast period.
  • Emerging business models and changing consumer behaviour are thoroughly analysed, offering invaluable insights for investors and retailers alike.
  • Market share statistics, business model breakdowns and retail spending dynamics are among the 75+ key performance indicators featured in the report.
  • This extensive review highlights BNPL trends across several retail categories, end-use sectors, and channels – both online and at the point of sale.

Swiss Market Driven by E-commerce Penetration

The surge in the BNPL market is concurrent with the rapid expansion of e-commerce in Switzerland. This detailed report features 55 tables and 71 charts that dissect the BNPL industry’s performance against various retail verticals, from travel and healthcare to automotive and entertainment.

Comprehensive Analysis of BNPL Opportunities

  • Market Size and Patterns: A thorough analysis of the BNPL gross merchandise value, transaction volumes, and average transaction values.
  • Revenue Streams: Insights into the BNPL revenues from merchant commissions, missed payment fees, and other income sources.
  • Consumer Base and Debt KPIs: Examination of active consumer metrics and associated bad debt trends within the BNPL space.
  • Channel-Based Insights: Performance analysis across online platforms and point-of-sale channels, offering a clearer view of the market’s direction.
  • Demographic and Behavioural Trends: A snapshot of consumer attitudes and shopping behaviour, providing context for the sales uplift by product category and demographic segmentation.

The meticulous data-centric analysis uncovers the trajectory of BNPL services in Switzerland, with a lens on the evolving consumer landscape and shifting retail paradigms. The inclusion of operational KPIs and statistics charts the rise of various BNPL business models and purposes, from short-term convenience solutions to long-term credit options.

The in-depth study goes beyond surface-level trends to empower with actionable data, anticipating shifts in consumer behaviour and market penetration of BNPL solutions across diverse sectors. For business leaders, investors, and retailers, this report serves as a vital tool, providing the intelligence needed to capitalize on the growth prospects within the innovative and consumer-driven BNPL sector in Switzerland.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 88
Forecast Period 2024 – 2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.4 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.4 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4%
Regions Covered Switzerland

