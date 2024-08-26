Home Business Wire Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2024: BNPL Payments to Grow...
Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2024: BNPL Payments to Grow by 14.4% to Reach $1.89 Billion this Year – Investment Opportunities and Forecasts to 2029 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook – 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics – Q1 2024 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.


BNPL payments are expected to grow by 14.4% on an annual basis to reach US$ 1.89 billion in 2024.

The medium to long-term growth story of the BNPL industry in the country remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 9.6% during 2024-2029. The BNPL gross merchandise value in the country will increase from US$ 1.65 billion in 2023 to reach US$ 3.00 billion by 2029.

The BNPL payment industry in Switzerland has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased e-commerce penetration.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

It breaks down market opportunities by type of business model, sales channels (offline and online), and distribution models. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spending dynamics. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 88
Forecast Period 2024 – 2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.9 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6%
Regions Covered Switzerland

Scope

Switzerland BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern, 2020-2029

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Revenue Analysis, 2020-2029

  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenues
  • Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments
  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission
  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue
  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now & Other Income

Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs & Statistics, 2020-2029

  • Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base
  • Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt

Switzerland BNPL by Purpose, 2020-2029

  • Convenience – Short Term Loans
  • Credit – Long Term Loans

Switzerland BNPL by Business Model, 2020-2029

  • Two-Party (BNPL offered by retailers)
  • Three-Party BNPL Offering

Switzerland BNPL by Merchant Ecosystem, 2020-2029

  • Open Loop System
  • Closed Loop System

Switzerland BNPL by Distribution Model Analysis, 2020-2029

  • Standalone
  • Banks & Payment Service Providers
  • Marketplaces

Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

Switzerland BNPL Analysis by Channel, 2020-2029

  • Online Channel
  • POS Channel

Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later in Travel: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later in Media and Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later in Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later in Others: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

  • Sales Uplift by Product Category
  • Share by Age Group
  • Share by Income
  • Share by Gender
  • Adoption Rationale
  • Average Monthly Expense segments

