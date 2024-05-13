SWISSto12 supplies Northrop Grumman with critical Radio Frequency products for a GEOStar-3 Commercial Satellite Program

– SWISSto12 has supplied three fully integrated Radio Frequency (RF) Antenna Feed Chains to Northrop Grumman Corporation for one of its GEOStar-3 commercial satellite programs.









– The RF Antenna Feed Chains will be integrated into the GEOStar-3’s payload to meet the stringent requirements of the mission.

– This contract is the first SatComm contract led by SWISSto12’s newly incorporated US Business entity, St12 RF Solutions Inc., which focuses on servicing US customers with SWISSto12’s RF products.

– SWISSto12 completed Northrop Grumman’s robust qualification program in January 2024, set for GEOStar-3 launch scheduled for later this year.

RENENS, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3Dprinting–St12 RF Solutions, the US entity of leading manufacturer of advanced satellite products, payloads and Radio Frequency (RF) systems SWISSto12, today announced it has developed, qualified and delivered three fully-integrated RF Antenna Feed Chains in various bands for the payload of Northrop Grumman’s commercial GEOStar-3 satellite. SWISSto12 completed the qualification program in January 2024, delivering the three integrated feed chains to Northrop Grumman for payload integration.

The space-qualification and shipment of SWISSto12’s RF Antenna Feed Chains to Northrop Grumman represents a significant milestone in the availability of next-generation RF payload solutions. SWISSto12’s RF Feed Chains are designed as fully-integrated monolithic assemblies; including diplexers, filters, polarizers, horn apertures and mechanical interfaces 3D printed as a single-piece assembly. SWISSto12’s proprietary Radio Frequency Additive Manufacturing (RFAM) process allow for design optimization to minimize size and weight, while successfully meeting the stringent RF performance and qualification requirements established for Northrop Grumman’s commercial GEOStar-3 program.

SWISSto12 has pioneered the development of advanced Additive Manufacturing technology for RF applications since 2011, creating strong momentum in the aerospace industry. Previously, RF product designs were constrained by manufacturing limitations impacting performance, weight, size, and cost competitiveness. SWISSto12’s RFAM technology enables the production of highly complex, intricate and non-conventional product designs which were previously not achievable. Through optimized manufacturing tolerances, surface finishes, plating techniques, and RF designs, SWISSto12 can deliver advanced RF performance, size, and weight savings while maintaining product competitiveness.

Scott Wolf, Managing Director of St12 RF Solutions, the US entity of SWISSto12, said: “SWISSto12 is delighted to announce this first delivery to Northrop Grumman of cutting-edge Radio Frequency Antenna Feed Chains for its commercial GEOStar-3 program. Our novel Radio Frequency Additive Manufacturing coupled with advanced monolithic designs enabled by 3D printing has created a new benchmark in Antenna Feed Chain size, weight and performance. Our Radio Frequency and HummingSat geostationary SmallSat business has delivered over $200 million in customer orders to date, validation of our mission to push the limits of existing payload capabilities to better protect and connect every corner of the world.”

About SWISSto12:

SWISSto12 is a leading manufacturer of advanced satellite RF products, payloads and systems, including the HummingSat: a small yet powerful geostationary telecommunications satellite developed in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA) through its public-private-partnership program. The company’s RF products benefit from unique and patented 3D-printing technologies and associated Radio Frequency (RF) product designs that deliver lightweight, compact, highly performing, and competitive RF functionality. SWISSto12 has developed commercially with success in Europe and in the USA, and is amongst the fastest growing aerospace companies in Europe. SWISSto12 spun off in 2011 from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL), is privately owned and backed by prominent Swiss and European Investors.

Contacts

Olly Cooper, ThoughtLDR



Olly@thoughtldr.com

07957004545