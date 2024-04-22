Swisslog Healthcare Welcomes Brian Roberts as SVP of Medication Management, North America

Experienced Founder and Business Development Officer to drive growth and execute business improvement plans

BROOMFIELD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Swisslog Healthcare, a global industry leader in pharmacy and transport automation solutions, announced the appointment of Brian Roberts as the Senior Vice President of Sales and Services in North America for the Medication Management business unit. With a wealth of experience in pharmacy automation, business-to-business healthcare applications, and executive leadership, Roberts brings a proven track record of success to his new role. He will oversee the Sales, Service, and Project Management teams based out of the Colorado offices, drive growth, and execute Swisslog Healthcare’s business improvement plan.









Roberts will assume responsibility for sales and services, customer pipeline development, business development, partnerships, and tying North American efforts to global strategies. Roberts will report to Jan Zuurbier, the General Manager for the Medication Management business unit of Swisslog Healthcare. Together, they will partner to drive growth and execute on the unit’s strategic roadmap.

“Brian will have a dedicated focus on the North American healthcare automation market, build a further presence for Swisslog Healthcare in the broader hospital industry, and provide attentive leadership for the functional leaders who are driving our day-to-day customer interactions,” said Jan Zuurbier, General Manager for the Medication Management business unit of Swisslog Healthcare. “He has built a career out of healthcare growth opportunities, and we are confident this will be no exception.”

In his new position, Roberts will leverage his extensive experience as the Founder of PipelineRx, a pharmacy cloud application for acute healthcare systems. Following the acquisition and integration of PipelineRx by CarepathRx, Roberts became SVP of Business Development for CarepathRx, where he nurtured relationships in North America’s hospital systems and the healthcare industry. He currently serves as a strategic advisor for SteadyHand Recovery, a telehealth-driven pharmacotherapy company, and medZERO, Inc., a healthcare FinTech company.

With Roberts leading the Sales and Services in North America for the Medication Management business unit, Swisslog Healthcare remains dedicated to its mission to provide unparalleled services and innovative solutions to its customers in North America and beyond.

“As I embark on this new chapter of my career, I am honored and well-prepared to oversee the sales, service, and project management teams to drive growth at Swisslog Healthcare,” said Brian Roberts. “I am committed to serving as an executive sponsor for our key prospects and customers, ensuring clarity for our team on global market strategies, and driving the day-to-day execution of our mission alongside regional leadership.”

About Swisslog Healthcare:

Swisslog Healthcare provides integrated medication supply chain solutions to hospitals and health systems to assist providers in treating patients across the continuum of care. Integrating transport and pharmacy automation, value-added services, and intelligent software, Swisslog Healthcare enables healthcare providers to respond to patients’ needs quickly and with greater accuracy. The company minimizes many sources of operational waste, so providers achieve higher levels of productivity to impact the well-being of patients in positive ways. For more information, visit www.swisslog-healthcare.com.

