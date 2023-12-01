Home Business Wire Swisslog Healthcare to Showcase Pharmacy Automation Technology at Exhibition
Swisslog Healthcare to Showcase Pharmacy Automation Technology at Exhibition

BROOMFIELD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Swisslog Healthcare, a global industry leader in pharmacy and transport automation solutions, will participate in the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) Midyear Clinical Meeting & Exhibition from December 3-7, 2023, in Anaheim, California. Swisslog Healthcare invites pharmacy professionals to learn more about its automation of medication packaging, storage, and dispensing, and how these technologies fit into consolidated service centers (CSCs) of all sizes. Swisslog Healthcare will be located at booth #1429 in the exhibitor’s hall at the Anaheim Convention Center.




“This exhibition serves as the ideal platform for Swisslog Healthcare to connect with pharmacy professionals who shape the future of medication supply chains,” said Jan Zuurbier, General Manager of Swisslog Healthcare’s Medication Management business unit. “Our dedication to optimizing pharmacy workflows aligns seamlessly with the exhibition’s mission to advance healthcare through innovation. The sophistication of our robotics enable streamlined operations, aid in prioritizing precision, drive patient safety, and maximize efficiency in any health system pharmacy model.”

The ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting & Exhibition brings students, new practitioners, pharmacy technicians, and pharmacy directors together to share best practices when running hospital pharmacies. Participants and exhibitors at ASHP will share insights and innovations which enable pharmacy professionals to provide high-quality patient care.

“At Swisslog Healthcare we stand at the forefront of revolutionizing pharmacy workflows and inventory management of medications,” said Michael Palone, Vice President of Product Management at Swisslog Healthcare. “This is an annual opportunity to gather input from industry influencers, hospital decision makers, and pharmacy leadership which helps Swisslog Healthcare to continually evolve with best-in-class pharmacy automation solutions.”

More information on the ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting & Exhibition can be found here: https://midyear.ashp.org/

About Swisslog Healthcare:

Swisslog Healthcare provides integrated medication supply chain solutions to hospitals and health systems to assist providers in treating patients across the continuum of care. Integrating transport and pharmacy automation, value-added services, and intelligent software, Swisslog Healthcare enables healthcare providers to respond to patients’ needs quickly and with greater accuracy. The company minimizes many sources of operational waste, so providers achieve higher levels of productivity to impact the well-being of patients in positive ways. For more information, visit www.swisslog-healthcare.com.

