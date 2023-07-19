Swisslog Healthcare Shares Industry Perspectives on Futureproofing for Healthcare Institutions in New Webinar

BROOMFIELD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Swisslog Healthcare, a leading supplier in healthcare technology combining pharmacy and transport automation, will host a simu-live webinar titled Flexibility is Futureproof on July 20, 2023, the latest in a series of webinars that includes diverse perspectives of healthcare industry experts. In this new episode, the participants will offer attendees summarized input from hospitals across North America about technology solutions, human capacity, and best practices to futureproof their institutions.





According to a 2022 Gartner survey, 85% of infrastructure and operations leaders who don’t already have automation expect to become more automated within the next two to three years. Implementing automation technology helps minimize the risk of catastrophic failures, medication errors, and drug diversion in healthcare facilities – all of which contribute to increased costs. Based on insights gathered from Swisslog Healthcare partners, the Flexibility is Futureproof webinar discussion covers how many hospital executives are grappling with elevated costs and economic strains leaving healthcare facilities susceptible to potential recessions or future public health crises.

The conversation will feature Larry Bray, Region Director of TransLogic™, a Swisslog Healthcare Company; Rob Banis, VP of Medication Management at Swisslog Healthcare; and will be moderated by Swisslog Healthcare’s Head of Communications, Amanda Costanzi. Recognizing widespread challenges in North America, Swisslog Healthcare is actively pursuing solutions to help clinicians maintain quality patient care. Webinar attendees will gain insights from each presenter’s extensive experience working with healthcare institutions and addressing various challenges and opportunities.

“Automation is quickly sweeping across all industries, especially in healthcare,” said Larry Bray, Region Director of TransLogic™, a Swisslog Healthcare Company. “Our partners are saying that technology and automation advancements have invigorated interest because of challenges they are facing. Advanced technology will continue to transform the workforce, reduce costs, and improve patient care.”

Both Bray and Banis represent the interests of health systems across North America. Bringing an aggregated perspective from multiple organizations to the discussion, the two will offer ideas about futureproofing.

“Centralized operations with lean initiatives are key to addressing efficiency challenges, both now and for the future,” said Rob Banis, VP of Medication Management at Swisslog Healthcare. “Many customers are road mapping consolidated services, center builds or enhancements to better leverage technology in their health system.”

Flexibility is Futureproof will air on July 20 and a recorded version will be made available at a later date for those unable to attend. Webinar registration and additional information is available online at the registration portal.

About Swisslog Healthcare

Swisslog Healthcare provides integrated medication supply chain solutions to hospitals and health systems to assist providers in treating patients across the continuum of care. Integrating transport and pharmacy automation, value-added services, and intelligent software, Swisslog Healthcare enables healthcare providers to respond to patients’ needs quickly and with greater accuracy. The company minimizes many sources of operational waste, so providers achieve higher levels of productivity to impact the well-being of patients in positive ways. For more information, visit www.swisslog-healthcare.com.

Swisslog Healthcare is a member of the KUKA Group, a leading global supplier of intelligent automation solutions. For more information, visit www.kuka.com.

About TransLogic™

TransLogic™, a Swisslog Healthcare Company, builds on its 100 years of operational technology expertise to reliably automate the delivery of critical items and leverage innovations which transcend industry standards in transport automation. TransLogic™ products are manufactured in the USA, resulting in nominal supply chain issues, fewer shipping delays, and quality controls which meet North America’s standards. Learn more about TransLogic™ solutions at translogic.com.

