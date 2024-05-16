Home Business Wire Swisslog Healthcare Promotes Phil Rutherford to Director of Global Data Center Services
Recent promotion reaffirms commitment to security and innovation in healthcare automation

BROOMFIELD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Swisslog Healthcare, a global industry leader in pharmacy and transport automation solutions, announces the promotion of Phil Rutherford to Director of Global Data Center Services. Since joining Swisslog Healthcare in 2003, Rutherford has held various positions, including Senior Network Engineer and Network and Platform Manager, gaining invaluable experience. Rutherford is prepared to oversee global networking services and ensure performant connectivity in and between all Swisslog Healthcare locations.




“Reflecting on my journey spanning over two decades with Swisslog Healthcare, I have gained the invaluable expertise necessary to excel in this new role,” said Phil Rutherford, Director of Global Data Center Services. “I am ready to lead, collaborate, and innovate alongside our team of IT professionals. We are committed to servicing Swisslog Healthcare and our valuable customers.”

In this new role, Rutherford will monitor and manage multiple security solutions, ensuring the continued security of Swisslog Healthcare’s infrastructure. Rutherford will continue to manage Swisslog Healthcare’s global WAN as well as security software packages and deployments. Moreover, Rutherford will oversee global infrastructure administration, including data centers, servers, and storage, and provide support in information security and audit compliance.

“Phil’s longevity with Swisslog Healthcare guarantees his transition will be seamless, ensuring a continued trajectory of success for the organization,” said Bill Graham, Vice President, Head of IT at Swisslog Healthcare. “With Phil at the helm of Global Data Center Services, we remains committed to our mission to delivering innovative solutions and unparalleled services to our customers.”

In 2022 and 2023, Rutherford played a significant role in updating Swisslog Healthcare’s security processes, acting as support in obtaining HITRUST Certification for TransLogic™, a Swisslog Healthcare company and global industry leader in transport automation solutions. The HITRUST Certification demonstrates that the TransLogic™ in-scope technology systems and platforms have met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and are appropriately managing risk. This certification places TransLogic™ in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification, an effort that has won many international and external awards, including Project of the Year from Swisslog Healthcare leadership.

About Swisslog Healthcare:

Swisslog Healthcare provides integrated medication supply chain solutions to hospitals and health systems to assist providers in treating patients across the continuum of care. Integrating transport and pharmacy automation, value-added services, and intelligent software, Swisslog Healthcare enables healthcare providers to respond to patients’ needs quickly and with greater accuracy. The company minimizes many sources of operational waste, so providers achieve higher levels of productivity to impact the well-being of patients in positive ways. For more information, visit www.swisslog-healthcare.com.

Contacts

Media:

Erica Fetherston

10 to 1 Public Relations

erica@10to1pr.com
(480) 676-9141

Sofia Ashley

10 to 1 Public Relations

sofia@10to1pr.com
(480) 468-3349

