Swisslog Healthcare Promotes Michael Palone to Vice President – Product Management

Palone will utilize pharmaceutical expertise to grow Medication Management division

BROOMFIELD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Swisslog Healthcare, a leading supplier in medication management and transport automation solutions, has promoted Michael Palone to Vice President of Product Management for the Medication Management division. In his new role, Palone will lead a new team that includes Product Managers, Business Analysts, and User Experience (UX) Designers.





“Michael’s early experience as a practicing pharmacist combined with working in particular hospitals and healthcare systems has contributed to his success at Swisslog Healthcare,” said Anthony Pugliese, COO of Swisslog Healthcare. “He is perfectly suited for this role that is responsible for ensuring that we are delivering the most impactful and useful products to our customers.”

“This new opportunity will allow me to combine my broad industry experiences, operational knowledge of the business, and pharmacy domain expertise to deliver tailored solutions to our customers,” said Michael Palone, Vice President, Product Management. “Swisslog Healthcare continues to be on the forefront of helping healthcare facilities across the country save money and time with a unique suite of medication management solutions, and I am looking forward to a broader leadership role in this division.”

Palone is a graduate of the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Pharmacy and holds a master’s degree in public health from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry. After joining Swisslog Healthcare in 2015 as the Director of Operations, Pharmacy Automation in North America, Palone acted as the operational and transitional leader during the Talyst acquisition. He was promoted to Vice President of Project Realization in 2018, assuming leadership of project teams for pharmacy and transportation automation.

Leading up to this promotion, Palone assumed leadership of the project and customer support teams at Swisslog Healthcare. During his tenure, he guided the development of the Customer Success team and the operational activities through the acquisition of Talyst. Palone actively partners with colleagues in Italy through many changes with pharmacy automation products and their manufacturers.

About Swisslog Healthcare

Swisslog Healthcare provides integrated medication supply chain solutions to hospitals and health systems to assist providers in treating patients across the continuum of care. Integrating transport and pharmacy automation, value-added services, and intelligent software, Swisslog Healthcare enables healthcare providers to respond to patients’ needs quickly and with greater accuracy. The company minimizes many sources of operational waste, so providers achieve higher levels of productivity to impact the well-being of patients in positive ways. For more information, visit www.swisslog-healthcare.com.

Swisslog Healthcare is a member of the KUKA Group, a leading global supplier of intelligent automation solutions. For more information, visit www.kuka.com.

