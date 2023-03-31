Swisslog Healthcare Promotes Jill Picard to Vice President of Customer Service

BROOMFIELD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Swisslog Healthcare, a leading supplier in medication management and transport automation solutions, has announced the promotion of Jill Picard to Vice President of Customer Service for the Medication Management division. In her new role, she will oversee the entire Customer Service organization including a team of three Regional Field Service Directors and a team of four Customer Success Managers.





“Customer service is of the utmost importance to our organization. Jill’s continued enthusiasm for improving the customer experience and her track record of building high-performing, customer-centric teams will only improve our efforts to help our customers in their mission to deliver the highest level of care to their patients,” says Anthony Pugliese, COO of Swisslog Healthcare.

Picard has been with Swisslog Healthcare since 2016, previously serving as the Director of Finance based in the Colorado offices of TransLogic™, a Swisslog Healthcare company.

“I am passionate about driving results through the optimization of customer experiences,” said Jill Picard. “I look forward to working with a talented and caring team to help continuously improve our customer relations and experience at Swisslog Healthcare.”

Prior to this promotion, Picard led several key initiatives serving as the Director of Customer Success and Clinical Consulting. She led a team of Customer Success Managers, Clinical Consultants, and Automation Trainers to help customers successfully adopt and expand their Swisslog Healthcare Solutions as the Director of Customer Success and Clinical Consulting. Picard also created effective strategic partnerships with internal and external stakeholders to optimize their customer journey and support business initiatives. While serving as the Director of Finance for Swisslog Healthcare, Picard acted as a critical strategist and internal partner for business planning. Her performance in this role was recognized at KUKA Talent in 2020.

The Medication Management division of Swisslog Healthcare enables healthcare facilities across North America to automate and manage pharmaceutical workflow, including preparation, patient-specific dosing, delivery, and storage. Swisslog Healthcare delivers operational cost reduction by enabling the redeployment of personnel to patient-facing activities.

About Swisslog Healthcare

Swisslog Healthcare provides integrated medication supply chain solutions to hospitals and health systems to assist providers in treating patients across the continuum of care. Integrating transport and pharmacy automation, value-added services, and intelligent software, Swisslog Healthcare enables healthcare providers to respond to patients’ needs quickly and with greater accuracy. The company minimizes many sources of operational waste, so providers achieve higher levels of productivity to impact the well-being of patients in positive ways. For more information, visit www.swisslog-healthcare.com.

Swisslog Healthcare is a member of the KUKA Group, a leading global supplier of intelligent automation solutions. For more information, visit www.kuka.com.

Contacts

Erica Fetherston



10 to 1 Public Relations



480-676-9141



erica@10to1pr.com

Tristan Chavez



10 to 1 Public Relations



480-514-8088



tristan@10to1pr.com