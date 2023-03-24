Swisslog Healthcare Promotes Eric Waski to Senior Vice President – Technology Center

BROOMFIELD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Swisslog Healthcare, a leading supplier in transport automation and medication management solutions, has announced the promotion of Eric Waski to Senior Vice President of the North American Technology Center. Waski has been with the organization for nearly 26 years. Previously, Waski served as the Head of Operational Excellence based in the Colorado offices of TransLogic, a Swisslog Healthcare company.





The Technology Center houses four key functional and operational areas: the Automation Academy, Global Manufacturing and Distribution, Design and Engineering Lab, and the Customer Care Center. In the Technology Center, healthcare executives have the opportunity to examine working systems and experience live demonstrations.

At the Technology Center, Waski will oversee several functional areas of TransLogic which include Product Management, Engineering, System Design Analysis, Quality Systems, Manufacturing & Logistics. Additionally, Waski’s team oversees inventory management and parts distribution for the medication management division of Swisslog Healthcare. Moving forward, Waski will tie three objectives into the working systems of these groups: supply chain, system security, and system reliability.

“Eric has played a crucial role in the success of Swisslog Healthcare. We are confident that his leadership skills will take the Technology Center to new heights,” said Cory Kwarta, President and CEO of Swisslog Healthcare. “His dedication, ability to lead by example and willingness to adapt to change will lend to the continued success of the Technology Center.”

Leading up to this promotion, Waski led several key initiatives, including business process modeling, scaled agile framework for business agility (SAFe), supply chain globalization, demand flow technology for manufacturing and lean six sigma integration. In 2008, under his leadership, Swisslog Healthcare was presented with the prestigious Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) Chapter 81 Company of the Year award.

“I am passionate about our vision and mission and am proud of our accomplishments thus far,” said Eric Waski. “There are always opportunities for improvement and I am looking forward to leading our organization into the future with integrity, courage, respect, and gratitude.”

About Swisslog Healthcare

Swisslog Healthcare provides integrated medication supply chain solutions to hospitals and health systems to assist providers in treating patients across the continuum of care. Integrating transport and pharmacy automation, value-added services, and intelligent software, Swisslog Healthcare enables healthcare providers to respond to patients’ needs quickly and with greater accuracy. The company minimizes many sources of operational waste, so providers achieve higher levels of productivity to impact the well-being of patients in positive ways. For more information, visit www.swisslog-healthcare.com.

Swisslog Healthcare is a member of the KUKA Group, a leading global supplier of intelligent automation solutions. For more information, visit www.kuka.com.

