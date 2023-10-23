Swisslog Healthcare Invites Central Pharmacy Leaders to Learn About Optimizing Operations

Free webinar will air on November 1, 2023, at 1 PM EDT and share details about how consolidated and integrated service centers can help hospital pharmacies maximize efficiencies

BROOMFIELD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Swisslog Healthcare, a global industry leader in pharmacy and transport automation solutions, is hosting a free webinar designed to help central pharmacy leaders and healthcare executives realize the benefits of implementing consolidated service centers (CSCs), sometimes also called integrated service centers (ISCs), as part of their thought leadership sharing. The “CSCs & ISCs with SMEs” webinar will be held on November 1, 2023, at 1 PM EDT and will feature discussions from industry subject matter experts (SMEs) about the challenges, benefits, and best practices for centralizing supply chain and pharmacy operations at consolidated service centers.





A study from Swisslog Healthcare showed that healthcare facilities that implemented CSCs of all sizes saw improved inventory management and streamlined procurement processes. The study found that hospitals and healthcare systems are increasingly challenged to manage growing patient access demands, rising drug costs, increased regulatory oversight and outcomes-based reimbursement programs. With CSCs, hospitals and healthcare systems are enabled to automate and centrally manage inventory and associated management processes for all supply chain and ancillary support services.

“Central pharmacies are traditionally considered a significant cost center in healthcare facilities, so they feel pressure to contribute to cost-cutting mandates; however, they can’t sacrifice service levels or compromise medication availability,” said Jon Brown, webinar panelist and Director of Pharmacy System Operations and Logistics for Indiana University Health. “Our discussion focuses on how healthcare facilities can better streamline these processes to help address those issues. When done right, healthcare facilities can simplify processes, minimize costly waste, and refocus their teams back toward patient-facing work.”

The “CSCs & ISCs with SMEs” webinar is one of many thought leadership offerings from Swisslog Healthcare designed to enable healthcare facilities to lead change for better patient care outcomes. Notably, Swisslog Healthcare has offered webinars featuring various industry experts discussing topics such as combatting labor shortages, maneuvering through digital transformation, and more.

“Ultimately, our goal is to better support our customers in their efforts to provide the best possible care for their patients,” said Lindsey DeFendi, webinar panelist and Region Director from Swisslog Healthcare. “As an industry leader in healthcare automation, we have the opportunity to improve the healthcare industry as a whole. If we can provide best practices for implementing streamlined technologies and processes, we can help our customers deliver quality care for their patients.”

Swisslog Healthcare is dedicated to optimizing workflows inside the complex systems of healthcare facilities, and particularly for those seeking to build or optimize a CSC. To learn more about Swisslog Healthcare and how its automation technology enables healthcare workers to deliver better patient care, visit Swisslog-Healthcare.com. To register for this webinar or watch it on demand after it airs on November 1st, visit Swisslog Healthcare’s webinar webpage.

About Swisslog Healthcare

Swisslog Healthcare provides integrated medication supply chain solutions to hospitals and health systems to assist providers in treating patients across the continuum of care. Integrating transport and pharmacy automation, value-added services, and intelligent software, Swisslog Healthcare enables healthcare providers to respond to patients’ needs quickly and with greater accuracy. The company minimizes many sources of operational waste, so providers achieve higher levels of productivity to impact the well-being of patients in positive ways. For more information, visit www.swisslog-healthcare.com.

Swisslog Healthcare is a member of the KUKA Group, a leading global supplier of intelligent automation solutions. For more information, visit www.kuka.com.

