Swisslog Healthcare Earns 2023 Excellence in Business Award

Westminster Chamber of Commerce awards Swisslog Healthcare for growth and innovation in Colorado

WESTMINSTER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Swisslog Healthcare, a leading supplier in transport automation and medication management solutions, has been named the co-winner of the 2023 Excellence in Business Award from the Westminster Chamber of Commerce alongside Elevate Dance Center.









The Westminster Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards recognizes and celebrates the work of Colorado companies, organizations and individuals with awards nominated and chosen by Chamber member business leaders. The Excellence in Business Award looks at the holistic picture of an organization and recognizes businesses that have distinguished themselves by fostering growth, innovation, marketing strategy, and consumer excellence in their industry.

“We are a big company with global operations which is headquartered right here in Westminster. We sincerely appreciate the Chamber for recognizing our efforts to always achieve the highest standards across the board,” said Amanda Costanzi, Head of Marketing and Communications at Swisslog Healthcare. “Awards like these are a result of the passion and motivation our employees have for their work, so credit for this award goes to every team member in Westminster and beyond.”

Leading up to the nomination and winning of this honor, Swisslog Healthcare has worked to promote growth and innovation in its industry through thought leadership opportunities in interviews, webinars, and white papers. These materials cover thought-provoking concepts ranging from workforce challenges to best practices. Additionally, the organization has sharpened its total brand message for both divisions including Medication Management which offers pharmacy automation solutions as well as TransLogic™, a Swisslog Healthcare company that provides sophisticated pneumatic tube systems. In the past year, the company did an overhaul of its technology center to better build, test and demonstrate its innovation, security, and stability.

Swisslog Healthcare was recognized during the Chamber Awards Gala on May 13th at the Denver Marriott Westminster. Swisslog Healthcare has now been awarded by the Westminster Chamber of Commerce for the second consecutive year, having been recognized with the National/Multinational Business of the Year award last year. To learn more about Swisslog Healthcare, visit www.swisslog-healthcare.com.

About Swisslog Healthcare

Swisslog Healthcare provides integrated medication supply chain solutions to hospitals and health systems to assist providers in treating patients across the continuum of care. Integrating transport and pharmacy automation, value-added services, and intelligent software, Swisslog Healthcare enables healthcare providers to respond to patients’ needs quickly and with greater accuracy. The company minimizes many sources of operational waste, so providers achieve higher levels of productivity to impact the well-being of patients in positive ways. For more information, visit www.swisslog-healthcare.com.

Swisslog Healthcare is a member of the KUKA Group, a leading global supplier of intelligent automation solutions. For more information, visit www.kuka.com.

