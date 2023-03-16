Swisslog Healthcare Announces Matt Carney and Allan Turner as VPs of TransLogic Project Management in the USA

Carney to oversee northern region while Turner will manage the southern region

BROOMFIELD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TransLogic, a Swisslog Healthcare company and a leading supplier in transport automation, has announced the promotions of Matt Carney and Allan Turner. Carney will become the Vice President of Project Management for the northern region of the United States while Turner will take the role of Vice President of Project Management for the southern region of the United States.





In their new roles, Carney and Turner will continue to lead the TransLogic project management teams and customer implementations throughout the USA. Additionally, they are responsible for design assist project and pre-construction services which includes large project estimating. This significant move for TransLogic will benefit the customer by aligning project implementation processes and goals, and ultimately will improve internal collaboration between pre- and post-sale stakeholders.

“The promotions of Matt and Allan are crucial for the continued success of TransLogic,” said Cory Kwarta, CEO of Swisslog Healthcare. “Under their leadership, the project management team will ensure early engagement with construction contractors and be well equipped to drive all implementation efforts to the highest possible quality from start to finish.”

Matt Carney began his career at Swisslog Healthcare in 2004 as a Sales Support Engineer and has since held many roles within the company, including Regional Installation Manager, Regional Director of Field Ops, and most recently, Regional Director of Project Management. In 2013, Carney played a significant role in successfully launching the Greenfield Initiative, which moved TransLogic’s tube system installations from in-house installers to a network of subcontractors, requiring extensive training and build-out over many years. Today, Carney leads a high-performing team managing over 425 projects annually.

“For the first time, our pre-construction and construction efforts will be supported by one cohesive team,” added Carney. I am excited to leverage the expertise of our team in a streamlined and unified approach where we can use the strengths of each individual while we improve efficiency, training, workflows, and standardization. As a result, I feel strongly this will have a direct and significant positive impact on our customers.”

Allan Turner started his Project Management career with Swisslog Healthcare in 2007 as a Regional Manager. In 2015, he was promoted to Director of Project Management, overseeing projects for his entire region. During his time at Swisslog Healthcare, Turner has led a large team of drafters, coordinators, quality specialists, and project managers through an average of 475 projects per year and $95M in revenue.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to develop members of the team who are moving into new leadership positions,” added Allan Turner. “Throughout my career, I’ve made an effort to support and present career advancement opportunities for employees of Swisslog Healthcare, and in this new role, I hope to develop proven performers into successful leaders.”

About Swisslog Healthcare

Swisslog Healthcare provides integrated medication supply chain solutions to hospitals and health systems to assist providers in treating patients across the continuum of care. Integrating transport and pharmacy automation, value-added services, and intelligent software, Swisslog Healthcare enables healthcare providers to respond to patients’ needs quickly and with greater accuracy. The company minimizes many sources of operational waste, so providers achieve higher levels of productivity to impact the well-being of patients in positive ways. For more information, visit www.swisslog-healthcare.com.

Swisslog Healthcare is a member of the KUKA Group, a leading global supplier of intelligent automation solutions. For more information, visit http://www.kuka.com.

Contacts

Erica Fetherston



10 to 1 Public Relations



480-676-9141



erica@10to1pr.com

Tristan Chavez



10 to 1 Public Relations



480-514-8088



tristan@10to1pr.com