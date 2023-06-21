Swiss Financial Services Firm XEROF Launches $100 Million Active Managed Certificate in Bitcoin

The actively managed certificate, delivered in partnership with Swiss banks, is designed for institutional investors to diversify into cryptoassets more easily

ZUG, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–XEROF, a vanguard in cryptoasset financial services, announced today that it has launched, alongside GenTwo, licensed and regulated Bitcoin-backed active managed certificates (AMCs).

The XEROF Bitcoin AMC is among the first to hold the underlying Bitcoin asset in a Swiss bank, further showcasing the modern regulatory environment of Switzerland and Europe and the clarity these regions provide to licensed providers of complex financial products.

The Bitcoin represented by the certificate is held in secure cold storage by a premier Swiss bank, and XEROF provides its crypto brokerage exchange for the daily liquidity of the certificate.

The Bitcoin AMC offered by XEROF empowers institutions and accredited investors to diversify into cryptoassets without holding Bitcoin directly. It also removes the need for family offices or asset managers to manage the technicalities of secure cryptoasset custody.

“The cryptoasset market is maturing and is ready for complex financial products that are properly regulated. UBS’s recent Global Family Office Report found that 68% of family offices plan to maintain their investments in cryptoassets and 27% are looking to increase their investments,” said Marc Taverner, CEO and co-founder of XEROF. “The Bitcoin AMC is perfectly suited to family offices and asset managers. The structure of the product is consistent with other products in their portfolios. Further, the certificate provides exposure to the underlying asset whilst retaining AUM – a benefit not found with the direct purchase of Bitcoin. We take pride in presenting a pioneering solution for Bitcoin investment, a long-awaited milestone in our mission toward greater adoption of cryptoassets. After years of attempts in various jurisdictions by other firms, we are pleased with our experience in Switzerland. We look forward to offering more products like this soon to accredited investors.”

About XEROF

XEROF is a leading Swiss financial services provider specialising in cryptoassets. In partnership with Switzerland’s premier private banks, we offer institutional services across digital and fiat currencies, including cross-border settlement, currency exchange, OTC brokerage, asset custody, and frictionless payments. Founded in 2020, XEROF is regulated as a Virtual Asset Service provider (membership number 100954) and supervised by the sector-governed Financial Services Standards Association (VQF). Our services are offered in compliance with Switzerland’s AML/CFT regulations, alongside our commitment to providing deep liquidity and efficiency to your operations. Our mission is to help develop a mature market for traditional and digital wealth. We accelerate this reality by navigating foundational forces like exchanges, established firms, and private individuals through the cryptoasset ecosystem. Bring Swiss precision to your cryptoassets with us by visiting xerof.com.

