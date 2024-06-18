Swimlane Ranks Among Top Businesses on Inc.’s List of Best Workplaces for 2024

AI-enhanced security automation leader wins for employee well-being and thriving company culture

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Swimlane, automation for the entire security organization, today announced it has been named to Inc.’s annual Best Workplaces list. Swimlane is recognized among leading U.S. companies, distinguished for its culture-first approach and its commitment to fostering an inclusive and innovative work environment.









“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as one of the best workplaces,” said James Brear, CEO of Swimlane. “This recognition is all about our amazing team, whose energy and passion drive us to deliver world-class security automation solutions for our customers every day. Thank you to our incredible employees—this award belongs to you!”

Swimlaners are innovative, collaborative and driven by the purpose of revolutionizing the way security operations are automated. This is fueled by the company’s five core values: 1) Punching above your weight class, 2) being happy innovators, 3) having honesty and integrity in all the things, 4) always be leveling up, and 5) moving at the Speed of WOW.

“Creating a supportive, inclusive and open-door environment where everyone feels valued is key to our success,” said Lindsie Upton, director of people operations for Swimlane. “We are collaborators, innovators, and we celebrate diversity and inclusion. Our culture is based on a work-hard/play-hard mentality, and being headquartered in beautiful Colorado provides our employees with an ideal environment that fosters a strong work/life balance.”

“Each year, Inc.’s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. “We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we’re proud that the program is highly selective.”

About Swimlane

Swimlane delivers automation for the entire security organization. Swimlane Turbine is the AI-enhanced, low-code security automation platform that unifies security teams, tools, and telemetry in-and-beyond the SOC into a single system of record to reduce process and data fatigue while quantifying business value and ensuring overall security effectiveness.

Learn more: swimlane.com

Request a Demo: swimlane.com/demo

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

