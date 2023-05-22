Swimlane Expands Security Automation Business into Japan

Over 300% customer growth fuels significant investment within the region; Opens Tokyo office

TOKYO & BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Swimlane, the low-code security automation company, today announced further expansion in the Asia-Pacific Japan (APJ) region through the opening of the company’s newest office in Tokyo, Japan, and the general availability of Swimlane Turbine in the region. The deployment highlights Swimlane’s growth and dedication to empowering Japan-based customers and partners to unlock the use of automation beyond the SOC and create a system of record for security operations.

According to a recent study, the Asia-Pacific region’s global cybersecurity workforce shortage widened by 52.4% in 2022. Japan saw a 37.9% growth in the gap between the current workforce and the number of cybersecurity professionals needed in the country. The majority (56%) of cybersecurity professionals in the region feel the gap puts their organization at moderate or extreme risk of attack, highlighting that security operations teams are overburdened by manual, repetitive and time-consuming tasks required to track, mitigate and respond to security events.

Continued Growth in APJ Driven by High Demand for Low-Code Security Automation

Swimlane has seen exponential growth in Asia with over 300% customer growth, which now represents 23% of its global customers. To support the company’s growth over the last 18 months, Swimlane has strategically increased employee headcount across sales, customer success, professional services, and engineering to more than 80 people in the region.

“Our growth in this market is a testament to the increasing demand for efficient and effective security solutions, and we look forward to working with our customers and partners in Japan to continue driving meaningful change in the industry,” said James Brear, CEO of Swimlane. “The capabilities of Swimlane Turbine Cloud will allow customers, including MSSPs, to automate responses to security data, which results in greater visibility, reduced risk and faster response times.”

Swimlane Turbine Unlocks Democratized Automation in the Region

Swimlane Turbine, a breakthrough in low-code security automation, addresses the challenges in the region by representing a solution that unifies security operations and empowers teams to keep pace with alerts, emerging threats and complex security processes. Recently announced as the only full-stack cloud-native security automation platform, Turbine provides customers with a faster deployment solution and less infrastructure to manage compared to legacy on-prem security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) solutions.

“Facing a growing talent shortage, security teams in Japan and across the APJ region need solutions that streamline the security incident response process by minimizing manual efforts,” said Kosuke Ito, Japan Country Manager at Swimlane. “Our unique approach to security automation addresses the region’s most demanding and growing security operations requirements. Swimlane is committed to helping organizations in the region tackle the persistent cybersecurity threats by implementing low-code security automation.”

Swimlane is currently the largest and fastest-growing pure-play security automation company globally, with 123% year-over-year (YoY) growth in new annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2022. Swimlane Turbine customers experience a 240% return on investment (ROI) in the first year of using the platform, the greatest ROI of any security automation solution available on the market today.

About Swimlane

Swimlane is the leader in cloud-scale, low-code security automation. Swimlane unifies security operations in-and-beyond the SOC into a single system of record that helps reduce process and data fatigue, overcome chronic staffing shortages, and quantify business value. The Swimlane Turbine platform combines human and machine data into actionable intelligence for security leaders. For more information, visit swimlane.com.

