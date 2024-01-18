swifter.io Joins Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards Program

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–swifter.io, an insurance experience platform, announced that the company has joined Guidewire’s Insurtech Vanguards program, an initiative led by property and casualty (P&C) cloud platform provider, Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE), to help insurers learn about the newest insurtechs and how to best leverage them.





“We’re excited to join the Insurtech Vanguards program, where we can introduce insurers to our solution, which helps grow and accelerate the launch of new alternative distribution partnerships,” said swifter.io’s Chief Operating Officer Itay Even-Chen. “swifter.io assists insurers in creating embedded and customized distribution journeys, providing a cost-effective solution, and reducing time to market complexities, all while helping them meet the evolving needs of policyholders.”

Insurtech Vanguards is a community of select startups and technology providers that are bringing novel solutions to the P&C industry. As part of the program, Guidewire provides strategic guidance to and advocates for the participating insurtechs, while connecting them with Guidewire’s P&C customers.

“We extend a warm welcome to swifter.io as they join our Insurtech Vanguards program. With their innovative solution, swifter.io is set to transform insurers’ approach to exploring and partnering with new distribution channels, providing valuable contributions to insurers and the industry as a whole,” said Laura Drabik, Chief Evangelist at Guidewire.

About swifter.io

swifter.io is a cutting-edge platform for creating innovative insurance distribution experiences, driving insurers’ growth, and fostering digital insurance partnerships, while enabling insurers to easily pave the way for a more efficient and customer focused distribution landscape. Learn more at www.swifter.io and follow on LinkedIn.

