SwiftConnect and LEGIC Partner to Enable Seamless Access for Major Corporations via NFC Wallets in Smartphones and Other Mobile Devices

STAMFORD, Conn. and Zürich, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#accesscontrol–SwiftConnect, the leading provider of connected access enablement, and Swiss-based LEGIC Identsystems, a global leader in secure authentication, access management and IoT platform solutions, today announced a partnership to accelerate deployments of easy, hassle-free access using NFC wallets in mobile devices for major corporations across Europe and beyond. As an official LEGIC Partner, SwiftConnect is the first to enable corporate access via NFC wallets for LEGIC customers and its vast partner network – developers of readers, credentials, application software, and services.









“We are excited to extend SwiftConnect’s proven expertise in NFC wallet integrations with LEGIC’s leading service for deploying secure mobile credentials into smartphones and other mobile devices. This solution is very attractive to our broad ecosystem of access control hardware partners and their end customers,” said John Harvey, Head of Business Unit Access Management, LEGIC Identsystems. “With our partnership, LEGIC and SwiftConnect are driving corporate access deployments in Europe via NFC wallets in mobile devices for large end customers. Our collaboration positions LEGIC extremely well to open opportunities in other vertical markets and geographies.”

A global financial institution headquartered in Europe has already begun to take advantage of the complementary capabilities that LEGIC and SwiftConnect offer large, multinational organizations. The joint customer uses LEGIC’s reader and secure credential provisioning and key management service. They turned to SwiftConnect to integrate employee badge in Apple Wallet with their existing physical access and IT infrastructure so employees can use an iPhone and Apple Watch for hassle-free experiences in their offices around the world.

“Our strategic collaboration with LEGIC is fueling our momentum by enabling SwiftConnect to power trusted mobile credentials in NFC wallets across LEGIC’s broad customer base and partner ecosystem for connected access to places, spaces and things,” said Josh Jagdfeld, VP of Partnerships at SwiftConnect. “The partnership expands SwiftConnect’s range of supported technologies and makes it possible for more customers in major industries to take advantage of our ability to create self-service and on-demand access experiences via mobile credentials.”

LEGIC’s cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS), known as LEGIC Connect, provides its core mobile credentialing service to over 14 million end-users in over 200 countries and territories. Its customers include large companies, hotel chains, multi-family housing, campuses, governments, and hundreds of system integrators who leverage mobile credentials to create useful and innovative mobile-based products and services.

The SwiftConnect and LEGIC integration provides users with choice and flexibility to create frictionless experiences that transform how people access buildings and resources using a mobile ID via NFC wallet in their mobile device.

About LEGIC Identsystems

For over 30 years, Swiss-based LEGIC Identsystems has enabled companies from around the world to deploy solutions with demanding security requirements. Based on key management, trusted services and secure, contactless semiconductors, the LEGIC Security Platform provides end-to-end security for smartphone- and smartcard-based access, mobility, shared resource and industrial IoT applications. www.legic.com

About SwiftConnect

SwiftConnect is a leading provider of connected access enablement. We delight users with elegant ways to interact with places, spaces and things by ensuring your digital pass is on your phone, watch or anywhere it needs to be. We integrate with existing mobile platforms, credential technologies, and business systems to provide access to everything, everywhere and centralize access management. Powering connected access experiences for commercial real estate owners and enterprises across financial services, life sciences, technology, and other organizations, SwiftConnect provides a street-to-seat journey that users love, automation that redefines operational efficiency, and a foundation of security and privacy that administrators trust so you can navigate your world better. Follow SwiftConnect on LinkedIn. www.swiftconnect.com

