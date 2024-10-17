Swift Cross-Border Payment Processing Speed Stretches Further Ahead of G20 Target

90% of cross-border payments sent over the Swift network reach the destination bank within an hour, well ahead of the G20’s target of 75% reaching the end customer’s account by 2027

The speed of processing is above the G20 target for all but two of the 40 countries receiving the top volume of transactions on the Swift network

However, variations remain in processing speeds between funds arriving at the beneficiary bank and being credited to the end customer, due to factors in receiving countries such as regulatory controls or domestic processing factors

BRUSSELS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Swift today published new data which reveals continued progress towards meeting the G20’s goal for the speed of cross-border payments, reporting that 90% of cross-border payments made over the Swift network reach the destination bank within an hour. Swift’s data shows that the speed of processing transactions to all but two of the top 40 countries on its network – by volume of payments received – continues to be above the G20’s target of one-hour end-to-end processing for 75% of international payments by 2027, while international payments to six regions are settling in the customer’s account more quickly than they were a year ago.





But Swift’s latest data reiterates the need for the industry and regulators to address factors that cause delays between the point when funds arrive at the beneficiary bank and when they’re credited to the end customer’s account. Currently there is wide variation between processing speeds at the domestic stage of a transaction among the same 40 countries, with 43% of all cross-border payments over Swift reaching the end customer’s account within an hour.

High-speed processing countries that are already meeting the G20’s targets have developed real-time systems, with these banks operating 24/7 real-time back offices and with no significant currency or capital controls on incoming payments. Countries that are experiencing continued delays face a combination of issues, such as market infrastructure opening hours, regulatory requirements or local market practices, such as the need to check with the customer that a payment is expected, and to confirm the final amount.

The new figures demonstrate Swift’s continued progress in delivering against its strategy for powering end to end instant and frictionless transactions, focused on providing certainty and transparency to its community of over 11,500 financial institutions and an enhanced customer experience. At least three financial institutions in 92% of the world’s countries and territories send payments over the Swift network, demonstrating the cooperative’s commitment to interoperating the global financial system and ensuring access to cross-border payments. What’s more, 86% of all payments on the Swift network are conducted directly between two institutions, or with a single intermediary.

Swift’s data also shows that wholesale cross-border payments made over Swift to six regions are settling in customer accounts more quickly than they were a year ago – with 92% of payments to the Eurozone settling within an hour (+3%), 88% of payments to the Middle East (+1.8%) and 87% of payments to Africa (+1.5%).

Thierry Chilosi, Chief Business Officer at Swift, said: “ We’re very encouraged by how the global financial industry has united behind meeting the G20’s targets for enhancing cross-border payments, demonstrating the crucial role international transactions play in facilitating economic growth. Significant improvements have been made in the areas of speed, access, transparency and predictability, through our suite of friction-removing tools and services such as Swift GPI and Payment Pre-validation. We’re committed to continuing to collaborate with our community to create a fast, trusted and secure end to end cross-border payments experience through standardisation efforts, including supporting the industry transition to the ISO 20022 global standard. But to really push on as a community and to achieve the G20’s goals, we all – the industry and global policymakers – need to focus our efforts firmly on the domestic beneficiary leg of transactions so that an enhanced experience can be enjoyed by every customer. Swift is committed to continuing to support these efforts.”

About Swift

Swift is a global member owned cooperative and the world’s leading provider of secure financial messaging services. We provide our community with a platform for messaging and standards for communicating, and we offer products and services to facilitate access and integration, identification, analysis and regulatory compliance.

Our messaging platform, products and services connect more than 11,500 banking and securities organisations, market infrastructures and corporate customers in more than 200 countries and territories. While Swift does not hold funds or manage accounts on behalf of customers, we enable our global community of users to communicate securely, exchanging standardised financial messages in a reliable way, thereby supporting global and local financial flows, as well as trade and commerce all around the world.

As their trusted provider, we relentlessly pursue operational excellence; we support our community in addressing cyber threats; and we continually seek ways to lower costs, reduce risks and eliminate operational inefficiencies. Our products and services support our community’s access and integration, business intelligence, reference data and financial crime compliance needs. Swift also brings the financial community together – at global, regional and local levels – to shape market practice, define standards and debate issues of mutual interest or concern.

Headquartered in Belgium, Swift’s international governance and oversight reinforces the globally inclusive character of its cooperative structure. Swift’s global office network ensures an active presence in all the major financial centres.

Contacts

Press:

FGS Global



+32 (0)2655 3377



Swift@fgsglobal.com