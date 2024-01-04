Sweetgreen Launches “New Year, Full You” Campaign With a New Protein Plate and Personalized Free Rewards for a Fresh Start to the New Year

Customers can fill up on the new BBQ Salmon protein plate, a hearty entrée featuring delicious, bold flavors and 33 grams of protein.

Sweetgreen recently expanded its menu with protein plates — a new collection of options to satisfy even the non-salad eaters, adding heartier proteins and double servings of grains.

— All month long, fans can rack up special rewards on Sweetgreen’s free loyalty program, Sweetpass, and upgrade to Sweetpass+ to earn even more rewards. Loyalty Program members will have the chance to win $1,000 in Sweetgreen credit*

Fueling Wellness Routines with High Protein

Consumer interest in protein-forward foods continues to soar, with recent reports citing online searches for the phrase “high protein” reaching a five-year high.** As a brand that challenges the fast food industry with ingredients that are equally as fresh and delicious as they are filling, Sweetgreen is bringing customers even more ways to fuel healthy lifestyles with high protein options.

Starting today, Sweetgreen is adding the BBQ Salmon protein plate to its newly launched protein plates category. Customers can order the new BBQ Salmon protein plate, a craveable meal built around Sweetgreen’s fan-favorite salmon roasted in olive oil, featuring 33 grams of protein. Served alongside a hearty double scoop of wild rice, hot roasted sweet potatoes, and daily housemade veg slaw, the new protein plate is topped with Sweetgreen’s exclusive honey BBQ sauce. Sweetgreen’s BBQ sauce is made in collaboration with two-time World Barbeque Champion Chef Charlie McKenna of Lillie’s Q. Available only at Sweetgreen restaurants, the better-for-you sweet and smoky BBQ sauce is naturally sweetened using clean label ingredients like honey and date syrup, and is free of refined sugars, artificial stabilizers or preservatives.

The new plate joins a trio of chef-crafted protein plates that have quickly become the fastest-growing category on Sweetgreen’s menu since debuting in October. Customers can order the BBQ Salmon plate exclusively via the Sweetgreen app and website for a limited time only, in addition to the core menu of protein plates including the Miso Glazed Salmon, Southwest Chicken Fajita and Hot Honey Chicken. All proteins, cooked veggies, and grains are roasted in Extra Virgin Olive Oil (“EVOO”), following the brand’s recent announcement of transitioning to EVOO and exploring avocado oil in its recipes as the company continues to innovate its menu.

“We’re listening to our customers’ requests for craveable meals that fill you up and make you feel good,” said Chad Brauze, Head of Culinary at Sweetgreen. “Our new BBQ Salmon pairs together two iconic Sweetgreen flavors, our housemade tamari miso-maple glaze from our new salmon plate and the tangy, sweet and smoky BBQ sauce our customers love. It’s a great plate and I can’t wait for our guests to try it!”

Keeping Track of Delicious Choices

Now, Sweetgreen is making it easier than ever to reach New Year nutrition goals and keep track of protein, with features in the Sweetgreen digital experience available on both the app and website:

To find Sweetgreen’s favorite entrées across salads, warm bowls, and protein plates with over 32 grams of protein, meals will be tagged as “High Protein” For a boost in protein, customers can double-tap on their protein of choice in the app for an extra serving added to the meal (that’s over 60 grams of protein) To encourage healthy habits and hit nutrition goals, customers can track their macros by adding their meals to the Apple Health Kit after they order

Introducing Fresh Rewards and Win Sweetgreen for Fuel All Year Long

The fresh start to the new year doesn’t stop with protein plates — Sweetgreen is also helping customers unlock delicious rewards to keep up the momentum of building healthy habits. Members of Sweetgreen’s loyalty program (Sweetpass or Sweetpass+) that opt in to their personalized challenge by January 31 will receive a chance to win a $1,000 SG gift card.*

Sweetpass is Sweetgreen’s free loyalty program that offers customers the ability to earn rewards by opting in to personalized rewards as well as access to new menu items and limited edition merch drops that will be exclusively available to Sweetpass members.

is Sweetgreen’s free loyalty program that offers customers the ability to earn rewards by opting in to personalized rewards as well as access to new menu items and limited edition merch drops that will be exclusively available to Sweetpass members. Sweetpass+ is a $10 monthly membership that rewards loyalists with $3 off daily Sweetgreen orders, access to exclusive priority Sweetgreen support, and exclusive Sweetgreen experiences.

*T&Cs: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER. Entries accepted 1/8/24 – 1/31/24. Open only to U.S. residents (excluding RI) 18+. Odds depend on # of eligible entries received. One $1,000 gift card winner. Subject to complete rules at bit.ly/sgterms.



