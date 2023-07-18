Sweetgreen Expands Its Midwest Presence Into Wisconsin

The fast casual chain will bring its fresh salads, warm bowls, and seasonal dishes to the Badger State starting on July 18

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Sweetgreen, the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, announces its first Wisconsin restaurant is set to open in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood on July 18. Wisconsin marks the fifth state Sweetgreen has entered in the Midwest amidst the brand’s continued nationwide expansion.









Sweetgreen looks to provide healthy and convenient options to Milwaukee’s bustling, urban community. Following the opening of Sweetgreen Third Ward, Wisconsin residents can expect to see two additional restaurants open this year – one in Brookfield, and another in Madison near the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“There’s a lot of excitement as we venture to put down roots in Milwaukee, as this is a historic city with immense pride, a fantastic food scene, and a dedication to innovation,” said Sweetgreen Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Neman. “We look forward to providing a convenient option for quality, delicious meals for the people of this vibrant and growing community.”

Sweetgreen prioritizes quality, sustainable ingredients, with fresh produce delivered each morning for their menu of core and seasonal salads, warm bowls and sides. Regional partners include Breadsmith (bread) and Harmony Valley Farm (zucchini), as well as an emphasis on locally-sourced cheeses from some of Wisconsin’s best creameries – including Organic Valley (blue cheese), LaClare Creamery (goat cheese), and Schuman Cheese (parmesan cheese) – to highlight the state’s claim to fame.

For every meal sold on opening day at the Third Ward restaurant, Sweetgreen will donate one meal to Hunger Task Force to feed local families facing food insecurity. Hunger Task Force is Milwaukee’s free & local food bank and Wisconsin’s anti-hunger leader. Sweetgreen will celebrate its launch into Milwaukee with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce at 10:00am on opening day as well as giveaways including a Build Your Own Flower Bar by Marius Bell Floral, Sweetgreen Crispy Rice Treats and Sweetgreen totes for the first 100 guests starting at 10:30am. On July 22, Sweetgreen will also be hosting a party honoring their entrance into Wisconsin with music by DJ Bizzon, complimentary Avocado Popsicles from Pete’s Pops, candles by Milwaukee Candle Co. and exclusive Sweetgreen merch.

Located in the thriving arts and fashion district at 300 East Buffalo St., Sweetgreen Third Ward will be open daily from 10:30am to 9pm. The 2,859 square foot space will accommodate up to 33 diners inside in addition to 18 diners on the restaurant’s patio. Sweetgreen commissioned a piece titled “Inside Out Sitter” by local artist Tom Berenz, who is also an art professor at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, for the Third Ward location. For pick up or delivery options, customers can visit order.sweetgreen.com, or download the Sweetgreen app. Customers are now also able to access Sweetpass, Sweetgreen’s new loyalty program, through a dedicated section in the app or website. With the ability to opt into Sweetpass for free, or to upgrade to Sweetpass+ for $10 per month, the program offers customers the ability to earn rewards by opting in to personalized “challenges,” in addition to receiving $3 off daily sweetgreen digital orders, exclusive access to new menu items and limited edition merch drops.

