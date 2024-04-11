Sweden’s Gift Card Market Anticipated to Surge to $2.2 Billion by 2028, Driven by Robust Growth in the Retail and Corporate Sectors – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Sweden Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) – Q1 2024 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.





The Swedish gift card market exhibits a significant upward trajectory, with projections estimating an annual increase of 7.2%, culminating in a market value of US$1.7 billion in 2024. This trend is expected to sustain a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2024 to 2028, leading to an anticipated market worth of US$2.2 billion by the end of the forecast period.

The market’s expansion is underpinned by diverse factors catalyzing growth in both retail and corporate segments. Notably, the proliferation of e-commerce, the strategic use of gift cards for remote workforce incentives, the rising predilection for digital gifting, and concerted efforts by various industries to rejuvenate economic activities after challenging periods are instrumental in shaping the market landscape.

Comprehensive Market Insights

Coverage includes a detailed, data-centric analysis of the gift card market, offering insights into market opportunities and potential risks across numerous retail categories. The report includes in-depth examination and forecasts of market size and KPIs, offering stakeholders a nuanced understanding of market dynamics.

Consumer and Corporate Engagement

The report segments total spend on gifts into retail and corporate consumer segments while providing a granular look at product categories and retail sectors. Insight is delivered on gift card market size, captured through key performance indicators such as gross load value, transaction value, unused value, transaction volume, and average value metrics.

The analysis delves into digital gift card dynamics segmented by retail and corporate consumers, highlighting purchase occasions and company size differentiators. Attention is given to consumer behavior, demographics, and purchase channels, providing a well-rounded view of Sweden’s evolving gift card usage patterns.

Corporate Utilization and Retail Sector Breakdown

In-depth analysis of corporate consumer use showcases functional attributes and usage occasions, categorized by scale of business from small to large enterprises. Detailed insights into product categories and retail sectors also emerge, split between retail and corporate consumers, mapping spend across segments such as health and wellness, apparel, consumer electronics, travel, and more.

The report also examines the gift card distribution landscape, evaluating dynamics between online and offline channels and differences between first-party and third-party sales.

Strategic Implications for Stakeholders

Armed with this extensive market intelligence, industry participants will be well-equipped to identify growth segments and target specific market opportunities. Insights into consumer attitudes and behavior provide a foundational basis for optimizing strategies and maximizing return on investment. Additionally, the data shared offers retailers and corporate entities valuable perspectives on six pivotal KPIs, informing market engagement strategies and sales forecast estimations.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 268 Forecast Period 2024 – 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Sweden

Companies Featured

Maxi ICA Stormarknad

ICA Supermarket

Willys

ICA Kvantum

Stora Coop

Ikea

Hemköp

Lidl

Elgiganten

