Sweden Data Center Market Investment Analysis 2024-2029: Growth Opportunities in Existing and Upcoming Centres in IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standards – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Sweden Data Center Market was valued at USD 1.51 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 2.73 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 10.35%.

This report analyses the Sweden data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmo, and Lulea have emerged as top destinations in the Sweden data center market for investments, powered by an expanding pool of STEM graduates and more foreign investment, resulting in higher data center deployments and job possibilities.

Providers in the Sweden data center market include Digital Realty, EcoDataCenter, atNorth, Conapto, Ember, Equinix, GlobalConnect, Northern Data, Servercentralen, and STACK Infrastructure. The Sweden data center market has a presence of global cloud service providers such as Microsoft and Google. Local cloud service providers include Akamai Technologies, Bahnhof, Glesys, and Multigrid.

In Sweden, leading colocation, cloud data centers, and hyperscalers rapidly establish renewable energy partnerships with major vendors such as Vattenfall, Jamtkraft, Deep Wind Offshore, and Neoen. For instance, Microsoft has entered into 24/7 Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), collaborating with Vattenfall in Sweden. New entrants such as Evroc, HIVE Digital Technologies, and T.Loop are entering the Sweden data center market and acquiring significant growth opportunities.

Inland connection in Sweden is improving, thanks to establishing significant internet exchange points such as Netnod IX Stockholm, Stockholm Internet eXchange (STHIX), and Euro-IX. Major telecom companies such as Telenor, Telia, and Tele2 have commercially introduced 5G in Sweden.

Sweden aims for carbon neutrality by 2045, with a projected electricity demand of 300 terawatt-hours by 2040. So, beginning in 2025, new data centers in the Sweden data center market, such as EcoDataCenter, plan to reuse their waste heat by incorporating it into district heating systems to warm neighboring households and companies.

In Sweden, municipalities leverage Big Data and AI to enhance urban functionality and services. For example, Helsingborg, a city dedicated to Smart City initiatives, partners with Univrses (a leading Smart City solutions provider). They employ the universities’ innovative 3DAI City computer vision technology for urban surveillance and management, optimizing city operations.

Sweden’s target for 2030 is to reach a 4.5% ICT specialists rate and employ 20 million people aged 15 to 74 using the DESI framework.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2023 – 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1514 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2734 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Sweden

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Stockholm

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

VENDORS

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AFEC

Bravida

Coromatic

Dornan

DPR Construction

Granlund

Kirby Group Engineering

NCC

Red Engineering

STS Group

Skansa

Sweco

Swedish Modules (KeyPlants)

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Alfa Laval

Caterpillar

Carrier

Cummins

Eaton

FlaktGroup

HITEC Power Protection

KOHLER-SDMO

Legrand

NetNordic

Rittal

Riello UPS

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Socomec

STULZ

Swegon

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

atNorth

Bahnhof

Conapto

Digital Realty

EcoDataCenter

Ember

Equinix

GleSYS

Google

Meta (Facebook)

Microsoft

Multigrid

Northern Data

STACK Infrastructure

New Entrants

Evroc

Hive Digital Technologies

STORESPEED

T.Loop

REPORT COVERAGE

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgear

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC and CRAH Units

and Units Chillers Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Stockholm

Other Cities

