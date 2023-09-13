Home Business Wire Sweden Awards BAE Systems $ 500 Million Contract for Additional 48 ARCHER...
Sweden Awards BAE Systems $ 500 Million Contract for Additional 48 ARCHER Artillery Systems

New contract establishes ARCHER as one of the world’s leading wheeled artillery systems


LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BAE Systems signed a contract with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) worth approximately $500 million for 48 new ARCHER artillery systems for the Swedish Army.

The ARCHER mobile artillery system, designed and produced by BAE Systems Bofors in Sweden, is already in service in the Swedish Army and has achieved the highest technical and manufacturing readiness levels. The 48 new systems covered by this contract will be built on a Rheinmetall MAN military vehicle, RMMV HX2 8×8, and first delivery to the Swedish Army will be in 2025.

“This important milestone establishes ARCHER as the basis of the Swedish Army’s new divisional artillery forces,” said Lena Gillström, president of BAE Systems Bofors. “It is also critical to BAE Systems Bofors’ work in jointly developing the ARCHER with Sweden, to confirm it as the most advanced wheeled 155mm howitzer in operation today.”

ARCHER can fire the BONUS anti-armor munition up to 35km, conventional munitions up to 40km, and the precision-guided munition Excalibur in excess of 50km. The automated magazines can hold a mix of different ammunition types and modular charges needed to support any mission.

In addition to the Swedish Army, the United Kingdom has selected the ARCHER for its interim artillery requirement. Sweden has also donated ARCHER to Ukraine, and the system has been down-selected in Switzerland’s procurement of new artillery.

Contacts

Henrik Hedberg, BAE Systems

Mobile: +46 70 263 11 42

henrik.hedberg@baesystems.se

Redis Enterprise Cloud Integration with Amazon Bedrock Now Available

Business Wire Business Wire -
Integration streamlines development of generative AI applications via API with combination of serverless vector database and leading foundation modelsMOUNTAIN...
Continua a leggere

