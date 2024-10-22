Swann Builds Innovative AI-powered Home Security Voice Assistant with Thoughtworks

MELBOURNE, Australia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, announces a pioneering collaboration with Swann to develop SwannShield™ – an innovative AI-powered home security voice assistant. A leading global provider of security monitoring, consumer electronics and security-centric solutions, Swann empowers people to protect and stay connected to their home or business no matter where life takes them.





Swann’s vision was to develop an AI-driven solution compatible with its video doorbells, cameras and devices, that engages with visitors in real-time across different scenarios, from package deliveries and identifying guests to deterring potential criminals. Thoughtworks’ unique approach to rapidly designing and delivering exceptional solutions that leverage data and AI helped produce a functional AI prototype of the voice assistant.

Alex Talevski, CEO at Swann said, “Thoughtworks’ pioneering contribution helped bring our idea of SwannShield™ to life and stress test the product in its critical initial phase. Thoughtworks’ vital contribution in building the prototypes enabled us to progress our SwannShield™ product and launch it in the market.”

Talevski added, “Through thoughtful design and careful consideration of user feedback, we aim to deliver an AI-driven voice assistant that seamlessly integrates into users’ lives while providing enhanced protection and peace of mind. Representing an exciting step forward in the democratization of AI for everyday consumers, the SwannShield™ sets a new benchmark for intelligent home protection and reflects our commitment to continuous improvement and customer satisfaction.”

The SwannShield™ has security and privacy built-in to effectively manage conversational exchanges across various scenarios. Its response accuracy and resilience safeguards against unanticipated interactions and adversarial requests. It is optimized to facilitate easy updates and future scalability and allows Swann to personalize settings, like defining the AI’s personality.

Peter Barnes, head of data and AI for APAC at Thoughtworks said, “The SwannShield™ project demonstrates the importance of human-centered design principles and rigorous testing when developing AI-powered products.”

Barnes added, “Thoughtworks and Swann embarked on a journey of innovation and problem-solving to ensure that SwannShield™ can effectively respond to a wide range of scenarios, from deliveries, to intruders, to Halloween ‘Trick or Treaters’. By collaborating closely and leveraging our collective expertise, Swann and Thoughtworks overcame challenges to develop a solution that prioritizes both strong security and user experience.”

The working prototype was showcased at the Consumer Technology Association (CES) conference in Las Vegas earlier this year where it was named an Honoree in the Smart Home category. After the success at the CES conference, Swann has productized the innovative AI-enabled home security voice assistant, which is now available free of charge within the Swann Security App and can be used in conjunction with the SwannBuddy4K Video Doorbell via an over the air (OTA) download of the latest firmware. SwannShield™ will become compatible with more Swann products in future.

