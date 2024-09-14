SVTA Announces New Board Officers

SVTA Welcomes New Members Yospace, Cadami, Akamai, and DAZN as Well as Numerous DASH-IF Members Participating in the Q3 Member Meeting in Antwerp, Belgium on September 18 and 19

New Members

The SVTA is excited to announce four new members since our last member meeting: Akamai, the world’s leading CDN, Yospace, a leader in streaming video advertising, DAZN, a leading, global provider of live streamed sporting events, and Cadami, our first Startup Membership Level member.

“The SVTA continues to involve important and meaningful companies to its work,” says Jason Thibeault, CEO of SVTA. “Along with such well known brands as DAZN and Yospace, others added through the DASH-IF merger, including Akamai and Netflix, will ensure that the SVTA output incorporates a broad cross-section of industry input resulting in the widest possible applicability of the SVTA’s work.”

New Board Officers

After our annual board election, Glenn Deen (Comcast-NBCUniversal) has accepted the role of Board President (he was previously the SVTA Board Treasurer), Yoav Gessel (Qwilt) has accepted the role of Board Vice-President, and Jeff Budney (Verizon) has accepted the role of Treasurer/Secretary.

“As more people across the globe turn to streaming for their sports and entertainment, and that experience is increasingly live, the work the SVTA does has never been more important, and I’m very excited to be a part of it,” said Glenn Deen.

”We are excited to welcome these board members into their new roles. Glenn Deen has been very involved in the SVTA over the past few years so it seems an almost natural evolution for him to step into the role of President,” says Jason Thibeault. “I am looking forward to continuing to work with him in this new role, as well as Jeff who takes over the very important role of Treasurer, and Yoav who has been with the Alliance for a number of years, playing an important leadership role in our Open Caching work.”

Q3 Member Meeting in Antwerp, Belgium (September 18th and 19th)

The SVTA Q3 Member meeting will be held at the Hilton in Antwerp, Belgium on September 18th and 19th. All the SVTA working groups will meet to continue working on a number of important projects. New projects that have recently started include:

This meeting represents the first time that DASH-IF members will be fully integrated into the SVTA membership. We are excited to welcome the following DASH-IF companies as full SVTA members: Akamai, Bytedance, castLabs, Elecard, Eyevinn, Fraunhofer, JW Player, Netflix, SofiaDigital, and V-Nova. Along with other DASH-IF members who were already SVTA members, as well as the remaining DASH-IF members who are working through the SVTA membership agreement process, the SVTA has a very strong representation across the entire streaming video ecosystem, ensuring that working group output is widely applicable to vendors, operators, and content owners.

In a special plenary presentation, Elecard will moderate a panel discussion titled “Technical Hurdles in Live Sports Streaming: Insights and Best Practices” on September 19th from 11:15 to 12:00 exploring the streaming of the 2024 Summer Olympics. Moderated by Alexey Malikov (Chief Business Development Officer at Elecard), the panel will include Florence Agboma (Senior Product Manager, Sky UK), David Eisenbacher (Co-Founder, CEO at EZDRM), Pieter-Jan Speelmans (Founder, CTO at Theo Player), and Francisco Cano Hila (Head of CDN Architecture, Evolution & Optimization at Telefónica). The session will provide aggregated, anonymous statistics from a variety of streaming operators followed by a panel discussion about experiences and technical challenges during the event.

DASH-IF Workshop

On the afternoon of September 17th, the new SVTA DASH-IF Working Group will host a special 4-hour workshop session. This session is intended to help SVTA members who haven’t been involved with the work at DASH-IF to better understand what DASH-IF has been doing across a variety of topics, including dash.js, DASH interoperability, DASH low latency, and security within the DASH format.

“After the successful merge of DASH-IF into SVTA and the warm welcome by the SVTA members and the SVTA administration, we are looking forward to the DASH-IF Welcome workshop on Sep 17,” says Thomas Stockhammer, DASH-IF Working Group Co-Chair. “We will present our ongoing work and the associated working procedures in DASH-IF wrt specifications, guidelines, open source reference and conformance tools as well as partnership projects to the wider SVTA membership. We expect to exploit many synergies and complementary topics to be progressed for the benefit of the global streaming community.”

SVTA Members Speaking at IBC

With over 120 participating member companies, there are many individual SVTA members who are speaking at IBC 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. We are pleased to provide a complete list of all speaking sessions with involvement of SVTA member company employees on a new SVTA Member Speaking Sessions webpage.

