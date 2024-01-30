SVP of Enterprise Sales Joins SmartBear to Support Major Growth and Innovation across B2B

SmartBear welcomes Jenn McAuliffe to lead enterprise sales and deliver unparalleled customer value to software development teams

SOMERVILLE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, announced that Jenn McAuliffe has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales to lead the enterprise sales team. She spent more than four years in high level sales positions at Tamr, a leader in data products. This addition supports SmartBear’s major B2B growth expected as the company rolls out three integrated hubs in Q3, delivering the industry’s most comprehensive API development, testing, and insight readiness across the entire software development lifecycle.









“This is a big growth year for SmartBear as we continue meeting customers’ evolving needs, driving differentiation across all our core product offerings with our three integrated hubs,” said Melissa Campbell, CRO at SmartBear. “Our commitment to delivering real customer value always takes center stage at SmartBear, so we are thrilled to welcome Jenn to lead our enterprise sales team with her exceptional customer-first focus. As we redefine how customers approach building, testing, and releasing exceptional software, we are confident that Jenn will play a pivotal role in delivering the right solutions for customers.”

Jenn spent four years in Vice President of Sales roles at Datawatch Corporation (now Altair) where she was named to CRN®’s prestigious Women of the Channel list for her outstanding leadership and vision in driving growth and innovation. She was Vice President, Sales at Sonian (now Barracuda Networks) and Director, Cloud Consulting Sales at IBM/Platform Computing. Most recently, she was Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Emporia Holdings.

“In the software development world, there is not a more exciting, more opportunity-filled place to be right now than SmartBear,” said Jenn McAuliffe. “This year is poised to be transformative not just with new solutions, but reshaping our customers’ futures, and I am excited to contribute to the company’s growth year. I am honored to be a part of a team that is leading monumental positive change in the developer visibility space as we keep customers at the center of our mission.”

The company is experiencing growth both organically and through strategic acquisitions. Recently, it announced the acquisition of Reflect, a no-code, AI-powered testing platform for web applications. This move marks a significant step in advancing GenAI-powered development.

SmartBear is hiring in Sales, Marketing, Customer Support, and more. The company was recently honored in Built In’s 2024 Best Places To Work Awards. For open positions, go to: https://smartbear.com/company/careers/

