Sverica Capital Management Announces Investment in Electronic Source Company

Based in Van Nuys, California, ESC is an ITAR-registered, NadCap and AS9100D accredited provider of defense electronics, delivering through world-class process controls and procedures with the highest standards of on-time-deliveries and customer acceptance rates. Founded in 1994 by Scott Alyn, the company is led by a second-generation leadership team with deep experience in the advanced electronics market that has achieved an impressive growth rate over six years of operating together. The Company serves prime and Tier 1 defense and space contractors to high-profile programs like the F-18, F-35, F-16, C-130, H-60 Blackhawk, AH-64 Apache, Boeing 787, Patriot Missile, the Orion deep space capsule, Mars Rover and the International Space Station. Chris Sorby, President, will continue to lead the Company while Dave Finley, Managing Partner at Sverica, Greg Hylant, Principal at Sverica, and Scott Alyn will join the board. Also joining the board will be Steve Stone, the former CEO of Primus Technologies, a key player in the defense electronics space.

Dave Finley, Managing Partner at Sverica commented, “We appreciate Scott choosing Sverica as the steward of the company he founded 30 years ago, and are pleased to partner with the ESC team to help them develop and execute a growth strategy into the ever-evolving area of defense electronics. ESC’s impressive financial and operational performance has the Company gaining increasing exposure to high-profile military and space programs where product failure is not an option.”

Greg Hylant, Principal at Sverica stated, “ESC has established itself as a trusted partner to defense prime contractors through its dedication to quality, reliability and high levels of customer support. As the military modernizes, the need for advanced electronics is dramatically expanding, providing a compelling opportunity for ESC to capitalize on its hard-won reputation to drive future growth.”

Scott Alyn, Founder, Former Chairman of Electronic Source Company stated: “For the last 20 years, ESC has focused on uncompromising quality electronics for critical applications in the most demanding environments. We truly believe we have a responsibility to our customers to deliver on this challenge, and with Sverica as our capital partner, we are excited and confident in their stewardship.”

About Electronic Source Company

Founded in 1994, Electronic Source Company (“ESC”) is a specialty provider of high-reliability electronics components for mission-critical product applications in the most demanding environments, primarily in the Aerospace & Defense and Space end markets. The Company is a full electronics assembly and turnkey partner for its customers, offering a complete spectrum of end-to-end services from circuit card assembly through complex box build, complemented by engineering services, prototype assembly, new product introduction, test services and supply chain solutions.

About Sverica Capital Management

Sverica Capital Management is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm that has raised nearly $2 billion across six funds. The firm acquires, invests in and actively builds companies that are, or could become, leaders in their industries. Since inception, Sverica has followed a “business builder” approach to investing and takes an active supporting role in its portfolio companies. Sverica devotes significant internal time and resources to help its management teams develop and execute growth strategies and proactively looks for levers to pull to accelerate growth by reinvesting back into those companies. Sverica firmly believes in building businesses collaboratively that can endure for the long term by starting with a strong foundation and bringing the right people and playbook to drive reinvestment and ultimately strong returns for our investors.

Contacts

