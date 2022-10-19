<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Suzy Enhances End-to-End Consumer Insights Platform With Video Open Ends, MaxDiff Analysis, and Data Explorer

Integrated Quant/Qual Research Cloud Helps Clients Consolidate Tools

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#marketresearch–Suzy, a complete end-to-end consumer insights platform, integrates quant, qual, and high-quality audiences into a single connected research cloud. Disrupting the fragmented market research landscape, Suzy lets enterprises conduct iterative research at scale with agency quality rigor—at a fraction of the cost.

Suzy boasts an impressive suite of research tools along with an integrated consumer audience, allowing for continuous and iterative retargeting. Suzy is proud to announce the addition of several new product enhancements, including:

  • Video open ends: Uncover the face of consumers with qualitative video responses. Brands can now connect with target consumers and capture in-the-moment, unmoderated video responses.
  • MaxDiff: Take the guesswork out of quantifying consumer preferences. Identify consumer preferences through forced choice ranking, and prioritize investments.
  • Data Explorer: Easily manipulate, combine and analyze your data efficiently through integrated data visualization.

Over 400 enterprises across 22 industries enable their teams with Suzy. The all-in-one platform supports the entire product development cycle with quantitative and qualitative solutions across foundational research, innovation, creative, advertising, and shopper tracking. Best of all, the platform is iterative, allowing brands to continuously survey their consumers and retarget them for deeper learnings.

“Suzy brings efficiency, agility, and agency-quality rigor together to not only simplify advanced research methodologies, but also accelerate and innovate with new methods,” said Katie Gross, Chief Customer Officer at Suzy. “With Suzy, our clients can truly leverage the greatest competitive advantage—human understanding.”

Suzy continues to pave the way for the market research industry. Other recent additions to the Suzy Research Cloud include: moderated focus groups, dynamic segmentation, and the integration of global audiences.

For a demo of Suzy, please visit www.suzy.com.

About Suzy

Founded in 2018, Suzy is a connected research cloud that integrates quantitative analysis, qualitative analysis, and high quality audiences into a single connected research cloud. Suzy enables teams to conduct iterative, efficient research with agency-quality rigor at a fraction of the cost of traditional market research. Suzy has been recognized on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startup Employers in 2022, Inc. Magazine’s list of Best Workplaces of 2022, and as a GRIT Top 50 Most Innovative Supplier in Market Research. Suzy has raised over $100 million in venture capital funding from investors that include Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments, Foundry Group, H.I.G. Capital, North Atlantic Capital, Tribeca Venture Partners, Triangle Peak Partners, and Kevin Durant’s 35 Ventures. Learn more at www.suzy.com.

