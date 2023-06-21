<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Sustainable IT Is the Future: Nexthink Continues to Improve Its Sustainable IT...
Business Wire

Sustainable IT Is the Future: Nexthink Continues to Improve Its Sustainable IT Solution

di Business Wire

The solution is offered free of charge with an aim to accelerate sustainable IT improvements across Nexthink’s customer base

BOSTON & LAUSANNE, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DEXNexthink has today announced enhancements to its Sustainable IT solution, aimed at making sustainable IT and carbon reduction efforts more accessible to its global enterprise customers. The solution leverages Nexthink’s endpoint-deep insights to synthesize energy consumption data into actionable carbon footprint information that can support GHG reporting, carbon footprint reduction, cost reduction from unnecessary energy consumption, and employee behavioral changes that impact sustainability goals. The solution was designed specifically for IT and EUC professionals as an out-of-the-box addition to its flagship Workplace Experience product.

“Our mission is to delight employees at work. Today employees and partners are demanding their businesses and solutions are more sustainable. In a typical enterprise, the digital workplace makes up about 60% of the IT carbon footprint, so we are in a unique position to help minimize carbon outputs and have a strong impact on sustainability. Nexthink is committed to continue innovating in this domain and provide these capabilities free of charge for all our customers,” said Pedro Bados, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Nexthink.

Key benefits of Nexthink’s Sustainable IT solution:

  • Report on IT’s carbon footprint: The CO2 emissions from customers’ entire IT infrastructure (including laptops, desktops, virtual machines, web traffic, and external monitors) are readily available to support data gathering for GHG reporting requirements.
  • Monitor device energy consumption: Devices make up nearly half of digital technology emissions and the solution helps IT monitor energy efficiency, identify energy-intensive devices, and take proactive measures to reduce the carbon impact from hardware.
  • Avoid unnecessary consumption: Abnormal consumption patterns and inefficient behaviors which drive up costs are identified and remediations to meet best practices are immediately actionable.
  • Influence employee awareness & behavior: Customers can understand employee sentiment related to sustainable IT and drive change management and maturity via surveys, educational content, and self-help campaigns.

For more information, visit Nexthink’s Sustainable IT page.

About Nexthink

Nexthink is the leader in digital employee experience management software. The company provides IT leaders with unprecedented insight allowing them to see, diagnose and fix at scale issues impacting employees anywhere, with any application or network, before employees notice the issue. As the first solution to allow IT to progress from reactive problem solving to proactive optimization, Nexthink enables its more than 1,200 customers to provide better digital experiences to more than 15 million employees. Dual headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland and Boston, Massachusetts, Nexthink has 9 offices worldwide.

Contacts

press@nexthink.com
http://www.nexthink.com/

Articoli correlati

Tyfone Partners with Silicon Valley-Based Star One Credit Union to Implement New Instant Payment Solution, Now Certified For Federal Reserve’s FedNowSM Service

Business Wire Business Wire -
Latest partnership furthers Tyfone’s commitment to develop a platform-agnostic instant payment solution for institutions of all sizesPORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital...
Continua a leggere

Hayden AI Awarded “Best Overall Computer Vision Company” in 2023 AI Breakthrough Awards

Business Wire Business Wire -
Leading artificial intelligence company recognized for excellence in computer vision technologyOAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hayden AI, a global leader in artificial...
Continua a leggere

Everbridge Selected to Power the Public Alert Notification System for the Caribbean Island Nation of Trinidad and Tobago

Business Wire Business Wire -
Trinidad and Tobago launched Everbridge’s population alerting software on a nationwide level to protect the country’s 1.4 million residents. Everbridge...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
intel intelligenza artificiale

Gli Intel Labs annunciano un modello di AI diffusion in grado di generare immagini...

Intelligenza artificiale