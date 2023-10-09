Sustainability is Critically Important in JAPAC as Programmatic Thrives: New OpenX and ExchangeWire Research

Nearly 50 percent of all marketing budgets within the region are set to be allocated to carbon-neutral partners within the next 12 months.





LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Despite the deprecation of third-party identifiers and global economic turbulence, sustainability is a key focus for professionals within the Japan and Asia-Pacific (JAPAC) region. This is according to a new research report, Sustainability in Advertising – JAPAC 2023, published today by ExchangeWire, in association with OpenX.

The overriding majority of those surveyed deemed sustainability metrics to be important to their business, while simultaneously converting these theoretical applications into tangible business outcomes, with nearly half (47%) of all marketing budgets across the JAPAC region set to be allocated to carbon-neutral partners within the next year.

Building upon studies conducted annually through 2020-2022, media professionals across the digital advertising supply chain in Australia, India, Indonesia, and Japan were surveyed. The importance of programmatic advertising within the region continues to grow hand-in-hand alongside efforts to reduce carbon emissions, with 64% of surveyed professionals reporting an increase in programmatic spend and revenues.

“Sustainability is an incredibly important initiative for the JAPAC market as a whole. As a result, we’ve seen earlier adoption of sustainability measures and actions across both buy-and-sell-sides, with clear expectations and timeframes for when these are to be implemented,” commented John Harvey Faurholt, director, advertising and retail media partnerships – JAPAC, China, Microsoft Advertising. “This has also been reinforced through legislation and policy changes, in addition to industry groups like the IAB, establishing clear guidelines, best practices, and framework. This holistic response has created a greater sense of urgency (and collaboration) to address an important initiative while minimising revenue impact or disruption.”

Key findings from the report for Japan include:

Japan: Factors impeding carbon reduction goals

46% cite increased operational costs

36% cite scarcity of expertise

22% cite lack of external pressure

Japan: Percentage of budget allocated to carbon neutral partners

26% of budget allocated in the next 12 months

28% in the next 24 months

Japan: Direct approaches from DSPs and SSPs

38% open to working directly with DSPs or SSPs

18% already worked directly

44% prefer to work with an intermediary

Japan: Concern over fraud and quality-related issues

28% very concerned over fraud issues

18% somewhat concerned

54% not concerned

Access the full report here.

About OpenX

OpenX is a supply-side platform that is a leader in advertising technology, and is helping to create a world where the open web thrives. The company powers advertising on web, mobile, and connected TV formats, enabling marketers to reach their target audience across OpenX’s global network of publishers. OpenX works with more than 130,000 premium publisher domains and receives more than 300 billion ad requests every day. OpenX is a certified CarbonNeutral® company and is verified for having fulfilled their SBTi Net-Zero targets.

Visit the company’s website at www.openx.com

About ExchangeWire

ExchangeWire provides news and analysis on the business of media, marketing and commerce, with a specific focus on data and technology.

We offer actionable market intelligence on the trends and innovations that are shaping the media, marketing and commerce industries.

We’re always interested in any technology and business-related news globally, and in particular across EMEA and APAC. Relevant companies are encouraged to get in touch. We’re also interested in hearing from PR people working with companies in any of the areas named above.

For more information, please visit www.exchangewire.com

Contacts

press@openx.com