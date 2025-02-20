Survey Reveals 60% of District Leaders Are Dissatisfied with the Effectiveness of Adolescent Literacy Programs

New survey findings from Lexia show that schools lack the professional development, age-appropriate reading materials, and data needed to impact adolescent literacy outcomes

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Many school district leaders1 are committed to integrating the science of reading principles into instruction. However, 60% are dissatisfied with the effectiveness of their current adolescent literacy programs, according to a new survey commissioned by Lexia, a Cambium Learning Group brand.

The fall 2024 survey findings are published in a new report titled, “Literacy Update: The State of Adolescent Literacy Programs”, and was conducted with district leaders who are not currently using Lexia science of reading-based solutions. More than half of respondents report that teacher training, time, and staffing are top concerns. Fifty-seven percent of district leaders say they need more professional development in the science of reading for middle and high school teachers, and 57% need more time in their schedule to focus on literacy improvement because so many students are reading below or far below grade level. In addition, 55% report that attracting and retaining literacy educators is one of their greatest challenges.

District leaders also state that, based on feedback from teachers and students, several other aspects of their adolescent literacy programs need improvement as well. Thirty-six percent of respondents say they need better literacy teaching strategies, 33% need more age-appropriate materials for adolescent readers, and 32% need real-time data to improve their implementation plan.

The survey also reveals gaps in support for students with dyslexia and emergent bilinguals. More than half of respondents (57%) are not confident that their Tier 2 and Tier 3 intervention strategies are adequate for successful outcomes for adolescent readers, and 52% need more teachers on staff who can support secondary English language learners.

“ The survey findings indicate that while a majority of leaders are committed to aligning literacy resources with the science of reading, many districts need more support and guidance to translate these principles into effective classroom practices for adolescent students,” said Lexia President, Nick Gaehde. “ The good news for districts is that Lexia has for more than 40 years led the science of reading revolution helping educators create real literacy change by combining high-quality resources and teaching materials with professional learning that’s tailored to the specialized needs of middle and high schools. Districts can create programs that are more impactful for both students and teachers and lead to stronger adolescent literacy outcomes.”

Gaehde continued, “ with our comprehensive suite of professional learning curriculum, and embedded assessment solutions, we continue to stand ready to help schools connect educator knowledge with practical classroom instruction to accelerate literacy gains so more learners can read, write and speak with confidence.”

Survey method

This survey was conducted online within the United States by Nickel Communications on behalf of Lexia from October 8 to October 30, 2024, among 250 adults ages 18 and older who are K-12 school district leaders in the U.S.

Interested educators can also download an infographic “Literacy Update: The State of Adolescent Literacy Programs,” that highlights the survey’s key findings.

About Lexia

Lexia®, a Cambium Learning® Group brand, is transforming literacy education, driving change in 1 of every 3 school districts across the United States. For more than 40 years, Lexia has been a thought leader in literacy education, delivering award-winning, research-based solutions grounded in the science of reading. With a full spectrum of offerings, including professional learning, curriculum, and embedded assessment tools, Lexia provides educators with Structured Literacy solutions that are proven effective and designed to drive meaningful literacy outcomes. By empowering educators with unparalleled ease of use and the knowledge and tools they need, Lexia helps more students unlock their potential to read, write, and speak with confidence. For more information, visit lexialearning.com.

About Cambium Learning Group

Cambium Learning Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services for K-12 educators and students. With an intentional collection of respected global brands, Cambium serves as a leader, helping millions of educators and students feel more seen, valued, and supported every day. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now.

To learn more, visit www.cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X. The Cambium family of brands includes: Cambium Assessment®, Lexia®, Learning A-Z®, ExploreLearning®, and Time4Learning®.

_____________________________

1 For the purposes of this survey, district leaders refer to principals, curriculum and instruction leaders, chief academic officers, senior literacy leaders, and supervisors of elementary education and secondary education.

Media Contacts:

Sabrina Leon, Lexia PR Manager

sabrina.leon@lexialearning.com

Charlotte Andrist, Nickel Communications

charlotte@nickelcommpr.com

Media Inquiries Only: 770-310-5244