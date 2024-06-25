Home Business Wire Surging Credit Card Delinquency Rates are Affecting Credit Limits
Business Wire

Surging Credit Card Delinquency Rates are Affecting Credit Limits

di Business Wire

While credit card debt and delinquency rates often go hand in hand, overextended credit card accounts may also lead to decreased credit limits. CardRatings’ credit card experts offer tips for minimizing the impact of these possible cuts.


FOSTER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Approximately 9% of credit card balances fell into delinquency over the last year according to Federal Reserve data. In response, credit card issuers are decreasing consumer credit limits to minimize risks.

Bad economic conditions coupled with consumer behaviors like overspending and late payments are the leading causes of these decreases.

CardRatings.com, a leading credit card review and comparison site, offers tips for how to minimize the impact of a potential credit line cut and discusses the potential impact this could have on consumers’ credit scores, in their article: How surging credit card delinquency rates can affect credit limits

“Not only could a credit line cut affect a consumer’s purchasing power, but it could also hurt their credit score,” says Jennifer Doss, executive editor and credit card analyst at CardRatings. “This is because a lower credit limit could result in a higher credit utilization ratio, which accounts for 30% of a consumer’s credit score. The good news is there are simple ways to help negate this, such as paying down existing balances on other accounts and lowering overall credit card spending.”

Doss is available to discuss credit limit decreases and tips for handling a potential cut.

About CardRatings

CardRatings is owned and operated by QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in providing performance marketplace technologies and services to the FinTech, financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. The company is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs. CardRatings is a member of QuinStreet’s expert research and publishing division.

CardRatings innovated online credit card ratings and has been offering independent ratings and reviews of credit card offers since 1998. The website collects and maintains data on more than 800 credit card offers and carefully compiles objective lists of the top credit cards by card type, making it easy for consumers to find the right card to fit their needs.

Contacts

Jennifer Doss

Executive Editor

jdoss@quinstreet.com

Articoli correlati

Coto Technology, Inc. Moves to New, Larger Facility in Mexicali, Mexico

Business Wire Business Wire -
Coto Technology has moved into its newly-constructed, expanded manufacturing facility in Mexicali, Mexico. Located just across the U.S./Mexico Border,...
Continua a leggere

Lattice to Showcase Latest FPGA Innovations at the FPGA Conference Europe 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LSCC #AI--Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its presence at the FPGA...
Continua a leggere

Coupang Names Head of Product for the Microsoft AI Group and Former Meta and Instacart Executive Asha Sharma to Board of Directors

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coupang, Inc. today announced that it has appointed Asha Sharma, Corporate Vice President and Head of Product, AI...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php