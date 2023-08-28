Surge PE Adds Managed Review and Legal Staffing Provider, Tower Legal Solutions, to Avalon Platform

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Surge PE has added leading managed review and legal staffing provider, Tower Legal Solutions, to the Avalon platform. Avalon offers technology-based services like digital forensics, cybersecurity, eDiscovery, and business-critical document services. The transaction closed with debt financing provided by Woodforest National Bank and NorthCoast Mezzanine. Advisors included Kenyon Group as exclusive financial advisor to Tower, BakerHostetler as lead counsel, and Moss Adams as diligence provider.





Tower Legal Solutions, headquartered in New York City, NY, has provided law firms and corporate legal departments with staffing and managed solutions since 2007, specializing in attorney engagements, secondment, staff augmentation, managed review, project management, legal operations, contract management, regulatory compliance, and direct hire. The company has grown to become a preferred provider of managed review and legal staffing solutions, working closely with Fortune 100 companies and large law firms across the country. Built on a foundation of over 85 years of combined experience in the legal and staffing industries, Tower Legal Solutions is a full-service managed review and legal staffing company focused on the principles of agility, accountability, transparency, and diversity.

“Managed review is the one major service line Avalon was missing. Tower is an industry titan in this category making the combination a great opportunity to expand service offerings to our respective customer bases,” said Jon Bates, CEO, Avalon. “Avalon’s eDiscovery and cybersecurity divisions are among some of the company’s fastest growing divisions, and with the combined services of Tower, particularly their expertise in managed review and legal staffing, we can continue to experience this acceleration of growth and deliver even more critical services to professional service organizations.”

“The success of our business relies on maintaining relationships with the best talent we can find, and by coming together with Avalon, we recognize the power of joining forces with a company that shares our standard for high-quality work and results,” said Leslie Firtell, founder and CEO, Tower Legal Solutions. “Our decision to team with Avalon and Surge PE enables us to service those clients who prefer end-to-end e-discovery solutions and also allows us to continue to work with clients who prefer to engage us as a standalone managed review solution. We are confident that this next chapter will spark massive growth and new opportunities for our Tower team and clientele, and we are excited to move forward with the next steps to bolster an even stronger tool kit to help deliver business solutions.”

About Avalon

Founded in 2000, Avalon has built an extensive platform with 150 team members serving clients through its eight regional offices across the country. Avalon offers an array of business-critical services, including digital forensics, eDiscovery, cybersecurity, managed office services, secure print and mail, and other document services. Avalon’s world-class management team serves a diverse customer base of over 2,400 clients, maintaining a ~90% retention rate and 92 lifetime Net Promoter Score.

Contacts

