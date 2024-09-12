Surf Internet Expands Fiber-Optic Internet Service with New 8 Gig Plan

Ultimate Plan rolling out to six markets in Indiana and Michigan

ELKHART, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Surf Internet® has announced the expansion of its high-speed internet service with the introduction of the Ultimate Plan, offering fiber-optic speeds of up to 8 gigabits per second. Initially rolled out in the Pheasant Ridge neighborhood of Bristol, Indiana, the service is now being extended to six additional markets across Indiana and Michigan, including:





Jackson Road area of South Bend, IN

Portage, IN

South Whitley, IN

Howell, MI

Webberville, MI

Williamston, MI

The Ultimate Plan represents Surf Internet’s ongoing commitment to providing reliable, high-speed connectivity to rural communities historically underserved by major internet providers. As more households and businesses in these areas require faster, more dependable internet, Surf’s fiber-optic network is designed to meet those needs with symmetrical speeds that support multiple devices simultaneously.

“We’re thrilled to bring our fastest internet service yet to more communities,” said Gene Crusie, CEO of Surf Internet. “The launch of the Ultimate Plan marks a significant leap forward in what we can offer our customers. With speeds up to 8 Gigs, we’re not just keeping pace with the digital demands of today—we’re paving the way for the future of connectivity.”

Surf’s fiber-to-the-home network extends to over 150,000 households across Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan. The company aims to reach over 200,000 households by the end of 2024, adding more than 6,000 homes to their construction plans each month. Multi-gig service packages of up to 2 Gigs are available across most of Surf’s markets, with the 8-Gig Ultimate Plan set to expand to additional areas in the coming months. The network is designed for scalability, ensuring it can seamlessly support these higher speeds as demand continues to grow.

Whether for e-learning, video conferencing, working from home, gaming, or powering smart devices, Surf’s fiber-optic infrastructure is equipped to handle the ever-evolving digital needs of its customers.

All Surf plans feature the “Price-Lock for Life” guarantee, ensuring that the initial price customers pay for their chosen speed and service level remains unchanged for the duration of their plan, with no annual increases or hidden fees. Additionally, Surf simplifies access by offering free installation and requiring no contractual commitment.

To learn more about Surf Internet’s multi-gig services, including the new Ultimate Plan, visit https://www.surfinternet.com.

About Surf Internet

Surf Internet is an innovative fiber-optic internet company that serves as the essential gateway to connectivity across the Great Lakes region of Michigan, Indiana, and Illinois. The company is building a bridge to the wide-open future by delivering high-speed, reliable internet to homes and businesses in underserved, rural communities. Surf’s 250-plus-person team is local, giving them an edge when it comes to customer care and advocacy for the region. Headquartered in Elkhart, Ind., Surf also has offices in La Porte, Ind., Byron Center and Fowlerville, Mich., and Coal City, Naperville, and Rock Falls, Ill. Learn more at https://surfinternet.com.

