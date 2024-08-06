Home Business Wire Surf Air Mobility to Provide Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August...
Business Wire

Surf Air Mobility to Provide Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 14, 2024

di Business Wire

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE: SRFM), a leading regional air mobility platform, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2024 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, and will host a webcast at 5:00 pm ET the same day.


Interested parties can register in advance to listen to the webcast here or can find a link on the ‘Events & Presentations’ section of our investor relations website.

Alternatively, listeners may dial into the call as follows:

North America – Toll-Free (800) 715-9871

International (Toll) – (646) 307-1963

Conference ID: 4775356

About Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility, headquartered in Los Angeles, is a pioneering regional air mobility platform dedicated to transforming regional air travel through electrification. As the largest commuter airline operator in the US, Surf Air Mobility partners with commercial leaders to develop innovative powertrain technology for smaller aircraft, facilitating the electrification of existing fleets and the widespread adoption of electric aircraft. The company’s mission is to drive substantial cost reductions and environmental benefits to make regional flying more accessible and affordable. Backed by a management team with extensive expertise spanning aviation, electrification, and consumer technology, Surf Air Mobility is poised to advance the future of sustainable air travel.

Contacts

For Press:

press@surfair.com

For Investors:

investors@surfair.com

Articoli correlati

Stem Announces Leadership Changes

Business Wire Business Wire -
Doran Hole Named Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President David Buzby Named Executive Chair of the Board; Laura D’Andrea...
Continua a leggere

ON24 Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Achieved Total Revenue of $37.3 million Exceeded profitability targets for 5th consecutive quarter Generated positive free cash flow for 2nd consecutive...
Continua a leggere

Hyliion Holdings Reports Second-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a developer of sustainable electricity-producing technology, today reported its second-quarter 2024...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php