Surf Air Mobility to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 14, 2024

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE: SRFM), a leading regional air mobility platform, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2024 financial results after market close on Thursday, November 14, 2024, and will host a webcast at 5:00 pm ET the same day.


Interested parties can register in advance to listen to the webcast here or can find a link on the Events & Presentations’ section of our investor relations website.

Alternatively, listeners may dial into the call as follows:

North America – Toll-Free (800) 715-9871

International (Toll) – (646) 307-1963

Conference ID: 4775356

About Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility, headquartered in Los Angeles, is a pioneering regional air mobility platform dedicated to transforming regional air travel through electrification. As the largest commuter airline operator in the US, Surf Air Mobility partners with commercial leaders to develop innovative powertrain technology for smaller aircraft, facilitating the electrification of existing fleets and the widespread adoption of electric aircraft. The company’s mission is to drive substantial cost reductions and environmental benefits to make regional flying more accessible and affordable. Backed by a management team with extensive expertise spanning aviation, electrification, and consumer technology, Surf Air Mobility is poised to advance the future of sustainable air travel.

Contacts

Surf Air Mobility Media Contacts
For Press: press@surfair.com
For Investors: investors@surfair.com

