Surf Air Mobility to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Financial Results on March 18, 2025

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE: SRFM) (“the Company”), a leading regional air mobility platform, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and year end 2024 financial results after market close on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, and will host a webcast at 5:00 pm ET the same day.

Interested parties can register in advance to listen to the webcast here or can find a link on the ‘Events & Presentations’ section of our investor relations website.

Alternatively, listeners may dial into the call as follows:

North America - Toll-Free (800) 715-9871

International (Toll) - (646) 307-1963

Conference ID: 4775356

About Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility is a Los Angeles-based regional air mobility platform and one of the largest commuter airlines in the U.S. by scheduled departures as well as the largest passenger operator of Cessna Caravans in the U.S. In addition to its airline operations, Surf Air Mobility is currently developing an AI powered airline software operating system and is working toward certification of electric powertrain technology. Surf Air Mobility plans to offer our technology solutions to the entire regional air mobility industry to improve safety, efficiency and profitability and reduce emissions.

Press: press@surfair.com

Investors: investors@surfair.com