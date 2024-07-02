Surescripts Named a Top Technology Solutions Provider by Black Book Research

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HealthIT–Surescripts®, the nation’s leading health information network, has been named the top technology solutions provider for Payer Member Safety, PBM & Pharmacy Solutions according to a 2024 survey of health plans by Black Book Research.





“Bringing together stakeholders from across healthcare is how the Surescripts Network Alliance® is simplifying health intelligence sharing and empowering doctors and pharmacists, pharmacy benefit managers, health plans and other organizations to deliver better informed, safer and less costly care to patients,” said Frank Harvey, Chief Executive Officer for Surescripts.

“We are proud to be recognized as a top technology solutions provider for Payer Member Safety, PBM & Pharmacy Solutions by Black Book Research and recognize that our impact depends on all of the people and organizations who work together as part of the Network Alliance to make healthcare better for patients and those who care for them.”

Surescripts technology supports health plans by delivering actionable patient insights that can help close care gaps and lower the cost of care. Health intelligence sharing among payers also supports clinicians, enabling better informed care decisions alongside their patients.

One example is Surescripts Clinical Direct Messaging that supports secure, direct communications between health plans and providers related to medications or other care concerns. This service was used by 881,070 pharmacists, prescribers, payers and other healthcare organizations to send and receive secure, HIPAA-compliant messages in 2023.

Another example is Surescripts Real-Time Prescription Benefit that helps providers find more affordable prescription medications before patients face sticker shock at the pharmacy, improving medication adherence. In 2023, more than 60% of prescribers on the Surescripts network used Real-Time Prescription Benefit to find less costly medications for patients, resulting in an average savings of $37 per prescription and $785 per specialty medication.

Background:

Black Book Research is renowned for its unbiased, crowdsourced competitive intelligence and buyer opinion insights, Black Book has announced the 2024 awards for the highest user experience and client satisfaction in health plan technology and outsourcing.

More than 5,200 health plan users participated in the crowdsourced polling from January to May this year. Vendors were evaluated on 18 key performance indicators relevant to payers including data security measures, customer support, best-of-breed technologies, and product implementations.

About Surescripts

Our purpose is to serve the nation through simpler, trusted health intelligence sharing, in order to increase patient safety, lower costs and ensure quality care. At Surescripts, we align healthcare organizations across the nation and convene the Surescripts Network Alliance® to give healthcare professionals the trusted insights they need to serve patients. Together, we’re making interoperability an everyday reality, making it simpler to choose medications patients can afford and adhere to, and getting specialty medications to patients more efficiently. Visit us at surescripts.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

